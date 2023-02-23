Contemporary Art Month Opens Applications for 2023 $1,000 Micro Grant Awards

by Jessica Fuentes February 23, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio nonprofit organization that organizes an annual month-long city-wide celebration during March, has opened the application process for its 2023 CAMGrants. 

Last year, CAM launched this micro-grant program, which is funded by four female patrons of the organization. In April 2022, CAM announced awards of $500 each to four local artists: Edward Harris, Madeline Hernandez, Hillary Rodrigues, and Courtney Sheets. This year, the organization has increased the award amount to $1,000 each, and has adjusted the number of recipients to three artists.

According to CAM’s website, the grant is meant to support artists who are “at a critical juncture in their careers who need some monetary support to maintain their studio practice.”

A designed graphic promoting the 2023 CAMGrant.

The application deadline is Monday, March 20. Applicants will be notified via email on March 27, and the selected artists will be announced publicly at the CAMMIE Awards and CAM Closing Event at Space C7 on Friday, March 31 at 7 pm. 

0 comment

You may also like

Shared Experiences & Intimate Identities: the 2022 Contemporary...

March 21, 2022

San Antonio Artists: Apply Now to the 2019...

August 25, 2018

Contemporary Art Month, San Antonio Announces 2023 Perennial...

December 17, 2022

Contemporary Art Month 2020 Open Call; CAM Perennial...

December 14, 2019

Contemporary Art Month Awards Four San Antonio Artists...

April 12, 2022

CAMH Director Named CAM Curator: Bill Arning To...

December 15, 2012

Foreign Body: Danielle Becknell and Jayné Valverde at...

March 29, 2022

Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call for High...

October 30, 2022

CAM’s New Shows Keeps The Dialog Going- Thank...

March 13, 2013

Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call; Names Gil...

August 30, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: