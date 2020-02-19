Attention Artists! Upcoming Open Call Deadlines For Your Perusal

Since our last news story about artists opportunities and deadlines, some have been extended, others added, and a few have expired. Below is a short stack of open calls, grants, and residencies ready for your applications, including two that are … out of this world? San Antonio Writing Prize Open Call

Deadline is April 12 at 11:59 PM Glasstire is pleased to announce the 2020 San Antonio Glasstire Art Writing Prize, a competitive award designed to find and highlight emerging arts writers in Texas. This is the third year of the Prize, which will focus on the San Antonio region. Glasstire also plans to host the third North Texas Prize in the fall of 2020. (The Prize will eventually be Texas-wide.) The winner of the Prize will be awarded $2,500, and their work will be published on Glasstire. In addition, they will be honored at a cocktail party on May 7, 2020 in San Antonio. Judges for this round of the Prize include Dr. Rich Aste, Director of the McNay Art Museum; Anjali Gupta, Director of Sala Diaz; Brandon Zech, Publisher of Glasstire; Christina Rees, Editor-in-Chief of Glasstire; and Christopher Blay, News Editor of Glasstire. Entrants must submit one article, with a word count between 750 and 1200 words, about a work of art that they love, and why. Only one submission per author will be considered. Please submit your article as either a Word document or PDF to [email protected].

Austin Central Library (Texas-wide)

Deadline is midnight (CT), Sunday, February 23 “Austin Central Library invites artists, collectives, curators and beyond to submit proposals for consideration to exhibit at the 2700sq ft. gallery in 2021. Selections will be made by impartial juries comprised of local artists, curators, educators and community leaders through a jury-scoring process. Candidates will be announced in early March 2020. It is free to apply and the call is open to applicants residing in Texas.” There will be a stipend if the applicant is awarded an exhibition. Deadline is midnight (CT), Sunday, February 23, 2020. To apply, please go here.

West Austin Studio Tour

Big Medium, Austin

Deadline is February 26 Big Medium’s West Austin Studio Tour (WEST) is a free, annual, self‑guided art event spanning two weekends in May. WEST provides an inclusive and accessible platform for a diverse group of artists to create, exhibit, and discuss their work; to increase the audience that experiences the artists work; and for that experience to create conversation and build relationships around art and the creative practice.

Texas Biennial

Big Medium, Austin

Deadline Extended to February 29 With a respectable grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and two new curators for this round, the Texas Biennial has announced its 2020 open call. Artists working in any media or discipline may apply online through February 29, 2020. The Texas Biennial, founded in 2005, is an independent survey of contemporary art in Texas and provides an exhibition opportunity for artists living and working in the state. It is organized by Austin’s Big Medium. The 2020 edition is the Biennial’s seventh, and takes place next fall (between September and December, 2020). For this edition (a first for the Biennial), the 2020 scope will include Texas natives and artists with deep connections to Texas working in any part of the world. To apply, please go here.

Aurora Picture Show, Houston

Deadline is February 29

Aurora celebrates short films of all kinds! Now in its 23rd year, the Extremely Shorts Film Festival is a juried competition of all genres of short films and videos (3 minutes or less) from around the world.

Extremely Shorts is organized by Houston media arts organization Aurora Picture Show, and juried by guest artists, filmmakers, and curators. Each year, 20-25 short works are selected to screen at the two-day festival, held in late May. The short format of the festival encourages innovative approaches to filmmaking in a range of genres including narrative, experimental, documentary, and animation. The guest juror for the upcoming 2020 festival is Mexico City-based artist and writer Miguel Calderón.

Open Call for Artists

Seismique, Houston Seismique, Houston

Deadline is March 1

Seismique is looking for artists to submit proposals for unique design elements to fill out up to 40 different galaxies (areas) spread across 40,000 square feet of permanent art museum space on Houston’s west side. 10 to 12 of the galaxies (areas) will be reserved for local artists. Seismique will be located at 2306 South Highway 6 when it opens this fall.

The call is for artists who create interactive environments and immersive experiences. NOTE: Submissions must be space- and intergalactic-themed to cohere with the Seismique design. Please submit your proposal if you are excited to work with Seismique under these expectations.

Call for UFO Art

South Texas College Library Art Gallery, McAllen

Deadline is March 2

Now accepting artwork for upcoming UFO exhibition. Please submit one UFO- or space-themed artwork, in any medium, to South Texas College Library Art Gallery, 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. in McAllen, TX 78501. Deadline is March 2 and admission is free and open to the public. For more information, email [email protected]

This call for art will run concurrently with Dream Believer, an exhibition of work by Esther Pearl Watson, on view March 26-May 15 at the STC Pecan Campus Library.

Galveston Artist Residency

Deadline is March 9

As in previous years, three 11-month residencies will be granted for the period that takes place September 1, 2020 through August 1, 2021. Artists are encouraged to live at the residency during that time. The fully funded residency provides artists a work studio, an apartment, a $1,000 monthly stipend, and an overall $500 travel stipend.

Artist collaboratives or groups are also eligible to apply, although they will be considered for one residency position and one stipend only. Groups and collaboratives could, however, apply separately and make a note in their statement of intent. GAR allows artists to bring their pets, with the understanding that the one-bedroom studio-style apartments have limited space. To apply, please go here.

500X Gallery First Annual LGBTQIA+ Open Call

500X Gallery, Dallas

Deadline is April 5

On the heels of an LGBTQIA+ exhibition at 500X in Dallas that was taken down a week after it opened, and a few days after its curator, artist Narong Tintamusik had solo exhibition there, Texas’ oldest artist–run cooperative gallery has announced its first annual juried LGBTQIA+ Exhibtion.

Juried by Dallas art duo Brian Scott and Brian Keith Jones, a.k.a. Chuck & George, the show is an open call to all artists over the age of 18 who live in Texas. The jurors will accept all visual media, including drawing, painting, sculpture, installation and video, although for anything tech-related, artist must supply all required electronic equipment.

Lawndale Artist Proposals and Artist Studio Program Lawndale Big Show 2020 Lawndale Art Center, Houston Deadline is May 1 for proposals for Artist Studio Program; April 12 for the The Big Show, 2020 Lawndale is pleased to announce an open call for submissions from artists and curators locally, regionally, and nationally for exhibitions in our traditional galleries, Sculpture Garden, and other non-traditional sites including the elevator, stairwells, windows, and other forms of intervention. Exhibitions selected through this open call will be programmed by invitation through Fall 2020-Winter 2021. Applicants will be notified by email in early June 2020. Separately: The Big Show is an open-call exhibition of new work by artists practicing within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale.