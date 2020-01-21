Attention Artists! Some Spring 2020 Open Calls

It’s an artist’s spring in the middle of the Texas winter, and opportunities are blooming. Of the multiple open calls that we have currently listed on Glasstire, we’ve put together a short stack of upcoming deadlines through March, beginning with an open call that ends tomorrow. Don’t wait until the deadline … apply now!

500X College Expo (Dallas)

DEADLINE IS EXTENDED TO JANUARY 22 (TOMORROW!)

All visual media is eligible for entry, with a $30.00 entry fee for up to 5 entries.

$300.00 in cash prizes and one solo show award for 2020-2021 exhibition season will be awarded to juror’s favorites. The expo is juried by Tamara Johnson and Trey Burns, the founder-directors of Sweet Pass Sculpture Park in Dallas.

Houston Music and Arts Festival

Deadline is January 31

ALL ARTISTS must apply on ZAPP by 11:59pm central time on Friday January 31, 2020. Artists should apply only once, to cover all categories and mediums, with a single application fee of $25. There is not an additional jury fee. Artists will be notified of acceptance and an invitation will be emailed back within three (3) business days of receipt of artist application.

Event Dates: 4/4/20 – 4/5/20

Application Deadline: 2/1/20 Midnight CST

Application Fee: $25.00

SMU (Grad school, Dallas)

Deadline is February 1

What if I told you your could be paid to learn how to teach, and possibly become a better artist? Then what if I told you you could do this in grad school, and it would be free? SMU’s masters of arts programs are free. SMU Meadows School of Art wants you to join its Fall 2020 cohort of graduate students. Deadline is February 1.

The MFA in Art offered by SMU Meadows School of the Arts is a two-year program that prepares artists for careers in art. Students who earn the MFA develop a substantial body of artwork and understand the relevant contexts within which artists and their works function. The degree is intended as an intensive period of focused study that culminates in the MFA qualifying exhibition at the Pollock Gallery. SMU offers up to six full fellowships each year, supplemented by teaching assistantships. This generous bulwark of support is offered to aid students in the development of their work so that they can begin their careers largely unencumbered by debt. Additional funds are available for materials and travel related to students’ creative research.

CADD Fund (DFW region)

Deadline is February 1 at midnight

The Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) sponsors an annual CADD FUND event, where artists pitch ideas to an audience, which then votes a previously unrealized project into existence. It is funded by CADD. 2020’s event will be held on March 29, from 4–7 pm at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff, Dallas. CADD Fund follows several similar initiatives in the US, in inviting to participate current or previous B.A., B.F.A., M.A., M.F.A., or Ph.D. graduates or candidates from an institution within 100 miles of Dallas. CADD FUND awards winners $2500-$7500 (and possibly more), which is raised through ticket sales (which are $40 per person, or $20 for students).

Finalists will be selected by jurors Katherine Brodbeck (Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Dallas Museum of Art); Kristen Gaylord (Assistant Curator of Photographs, Amon Carter Museum of American Art); and Frank Hettig (Director of Modern and Contemporary Art, Heritage Auctions). CADD FUND follows a format in which finalists present short proposals of their projects, followed by audience Q&A, after which votes are tallied and a winner is announced.

Spotlight Art [email protected] Gallery 2020

Deadline is Monday, February 3, 2020 11:59 PM Eastern Time

This opportunity is to have a juried solo show of your work in the nation’s capitol.

“A successful applicant will enjoy a front-windowed, 90 sq. ft. wall exhibition space in our street level gallery located in downtown Washington DC. If you don’t get selected for solo exhibition, you still get to exhibit one artwork, no larger than 12” in any dimension, in 2020 as part of Local Guest Artists Group show at a date to be specified.”

Exhibition Dates: June 3 – 28, 2020

Juror: Adah Rose Bitterbaum, Owner and Director, Adah Rose Gallery

Deadline: Monday, February 3, 2020 11:59 PM Eastern Time

Entry fee: $45

For a full prospectus and to apply, please go here.

Texas Biennial

Deadline to apply is February 7, 2020

With a respectable grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and two new curators for this round, the Texas Biennial has announced its 2020 open call. Artists working in any media or discipline may apply online through February 7, 2020. The Texas Biennial, founded in 2005, is an independent survey of contemporary art in Texas and provides an exhibition opportunity for artists living and working in the state. It is organized by Austin’s Big Medium.

The 2020 edition is the Biennial’s seventh, and takes place next fall (between September and December, 2020). For this edition (a first for the Biennial), the 2020 scope will include Texas natives and artists with deep connections to Texas working in any part of the world.

To apply, please go here.

INNOVATE Grant

Deadline is Tuesday, February 11

Innovate Grant distributes two $550.00 grants each quarter — one to a visual artist and one to a photographer. Grant cycles are in the spring, summer, fall, and winter. Winter Cycle deadline is Tuesday, February 11 at 11:59pm.

“Innovate Grant was created out of the frustration of applying to grants with time-consuming requirements. These lengthy applications took valuable time and energy away from making new work. Countless hours were always sacrificed in either writing artist statements, crafting project proposals and getting letters of recommendation. We believe that time is one of the most valuable components to fostering creativity and innovation. Our aim is to provide the time you need to be fully immersed in your ideas and in creating your work. Keeping the grant process simple enables us to continue to support you on your important journey of creation, inspiration, and innovation.”

Apply here.

ART CAR Parade, etc. (Houston)

Deadline to apply is February 15

To get involved as a parade participant, or to volunteer or to buy tickets to the legendary Art Car Ball, visit The Orange Show website. The nearly-month long event schedule includes three workshops that cover a range of car-to-art conversion techniques. The Parade takes place April 18th in Houston.

Cell Phone Photo Competition (Houston area)

Deadline Extended: Feb. 22

“Any community members in Houston or the surrounding areas, 18 years of age and older with valid Social Security card and state photo ID (these will be required in person to claim a prize if you win – they are not required to enter and will NEVER be requested online or by phone). Feb. 22, midnight, is the extended deadline for Cell Phone Photography Competition, juried by Allison Hunter, Rice University.”

Open to residents 18 years and up, in the Houston area.

Austin Central Library (Texas-wide)

Deadline is midnight (CT), Sunday, February 23

“Austin Central Library invites artists, collectives, curators and beyond to submit proposals for consideration to exhibit at the 2700sq ft. gallery in 2021. Selections will be made by impartial juries comprised of local artists, curators, educators and community leaders through a jury-scoring process. Candidates will be announced in early March 2020. It is free to apply and the call is open to applicants residing in Texas.”

There will be a stipend if applicant is awarded an exhibition. Deadline is midnight (CT), Sunday, February 23, 2020. To apply, please go here.



Rockport Art Festival

Deadline to apply is March 2



“Applicants can apply with Painting, Sculpture, Ceramics, Jewelry, Glass, Wood, Photography, Mixed Media, or Pastel/Drawing. Best of Show Award ($500) and Best of Category Awards ($100) will be juried and announced on first day of the festival. All Award Winners receive automatic acceptance to the festival the following year (no application fee or jury) but must still reserve and pay booth fees.”



To apply, please use this link.

Galveston Artist Residency

Deadline is March 9

As in previous years, three 11-month residencies will be granted for the period that takes place September 1, 2020 through August 1, 2021. Artists are encouraged to live at the residency during that time. The fully funded residency provides artists a work studio, an apartment, a $1,000 monthly stipend, and an overall $500 travel stipend.

Artist collaboratives or groups are also eligible to apply, although they will be considered for one residency position and one stipend only. Groups and collaboratives could, however, apply separately and make a note in their statement of intent. GAR allows artists to bring their pets, with the understanding that the one-bedroom studio-style apartments have limited space.

To apply, please go here.

Houston Flood Museum

Deadline is ongoing

The Houston Flood Museum seeks oral, written, and visual narratives about the storm’s impact on you, your family, your home and work and community. We are interested in stories of resilience and survival, of uncertainty and failure, and everything in between. These stories can be related as informal personal narratives, essays, poems, interviews, or other written genres, as audio recordings, photographs, and video, or any combination of these. Stories in any language are welcome. Your submission will be added to an archive (preserved in partnership with the Harvey Memories Project) and we will consider it for possible inclusion in the Harvey exhibition. To submit your narrative, please follow this link.

Angelina College open call (Lufkin)

Deadline is ongoing for Fall/Spring 2020 Exhibition

“Angelina College is seeking artists for solo exhibitions during our upcoming seasons. Professional artists at all points in their careers, both national and international, are welcome to apply to exhibit work in one of two solo exhibitions set for the coming year (October 2020 and March 2021). Proposals are assessed by our gallery curator and selection is based on several primary factors: quality and innovation of the work, the project’s practicality within our space, and the artist’s willingness to both be present at the opening reception and engage viewers in a short artist talk.

“Current graduate students are eligible, but applications will not be accepted from undergraduate students. Work in all media with the exception of film and performance will be considered and should be created within 3 years of exhibition date.

“Visiting artists will receive a small stipend for travel and visiting artist talk. Assistance in hanging the exhibition is provided. Artist is responsible for transportation of work to and from the gallery, as well as any overnight lodging required.”

For these and dozens of other opportunities for artists, or to list the open calls and opportunities we’ve missed, please visit the link to our artists resources page here.