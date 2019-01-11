Join in Rockport’s Recovery: Be a Part of the Art Festival

Artist applications for the 2019 Rockport Art Fest are now online! It is open to all types of artists, from painting to sculpture to jewelry. The application deadline is March 1, 2019; the notification date is April 8; and the festival dates are July 6-7. Artists: sign up now for a chill weekend and sell some work.

Yes, there is flamingo art, there is some good art, and there is some that are both. In the Glasstire article which summarized last year’s Rockport Art Fest, Neil Fauerso wrote, “An art festival is a low-key, great place to find top-level draftsmanship.”

Like any decent festival, it has food, drinks, and live music. It is also right on the water next to the bird-filled beach, unpretentious but chatty locals (which include many South Texans who make the trip every year). Festival goers can wander through the old downtown which, for the size of the city, has a high number of galleries, junk stores, shell shops, and (even better) shops that sell little narrative scenes made almost entirely of shells. Get out your glue guns and join the fun!

In conjunction with the festival, one of the best galleries in town, the Estelle Stair Gallery is finally reopening after Hurricane Harvey. Make sure to drop by. It’s not a long strip, so visit the entirety of the old downtown.

Here is the local (and by local, we probably mean Corpus Christi) news bit about last year’s festival: