Galveston Artist Residency Open Call 2020-2021: Deadline, March 9

by Christopher Blay January 13, 2020
The acclaimed Galveston Artist Residency (GAR) has announced its open call for applications for its 2020-2021 cycle. As in previous years, three 11-month residencies will be granted for the period that takes place September 1, 2020 through August 1, 2021. Artists are encouraged to live at the residency during that time. The fully funded residency provides artists a work studio, an apartment, a $1,000 monthly stipend, and an overall $500 travel stipend.

Artist collaboratives or groups are also eligible to apply, although they  will be considered for one residency position  and one stipend only.  Groups and collaboratives could, however,  apply separately and make a note in their statement of intent.

GAR allows artists to bring their pets, with the understanding that the one-bedroom studio-style apartments have limited space. (Note: There are, generally, friendly cats on the premises.)

Applicants should submit 20 images of their work, a statement of intent, three professional references, and a current resumé which includes phone number, address, and email. Residents are chosen by an outside selection panel of art professionals. Finalists for the residency grant will be contacted for follow-up interviews (phone or Skype) before May 1st.

As we reported here last August, the current residents are Anne BuckwalterElizabeth Cooper, and Elizabeth Glaessner, who make up the first all-painters residency class.

GAR was co-founded in 2011 by artist Eric Schnell and biologist Bert Geary as a community-building effort three years after Hurricane Ike hit the island. In addition to Schnell and Geary, Sallie Barbee has been key as a program manager at GAR since its beginning.

For more information, or to apply, please visit the Galveston Artist residency website here.

Galveston Artist Residency is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization which  exists to promote and encourage the knowledge and appreciation of visual art by giving artists a gift of time and space for the development of their work. We provide studio space, accommodation and a stipend to three artists annually.

 

