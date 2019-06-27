Top Five: June 27, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a show by a newly-minted MFA, an artwork that doesn’t quite fit into a gallery, and why our number one pick is our number one pick.

“This is the true heart of Big Summer Group Shows— in the spirit of fun summer group shows.”

1. The Big Summer T-Shirt Show

Ex Ovo (Dallas)

June 15 – August 17

A summer group exhibition of artist t-shirts. “Featuring the work of over eighty artists tracing a web of connections from ex ovo outward: DFW→ Austin → Nebraska → Colorado → California→ Virginia → Ohio → New York → California→ Vermont → Delaware → New Jersey → Pennsylvania → Connecticut → Puerto Rico → Mexico → Germany → France → Sweden.”

2. Dana Robinson: Ebony Reprinted

Co-Lab Projects at Springdale General (Austin)

June 1 – 29

A solo exhibition featuring monoprints by Dana Robinson. The artist on her work: “My monoprints present the healing possibilities of abstraction. Using images that circulated in printed advertisements I remove traces of exploitative white dominated capitalist visual language allow the individuals in these images to regain their agency in the world. As the images are translated into paint, and that paint is intently smeared, pressed, and textured, the human beings at the center of these manipulative images become at once more abstract and exponentially more present.”

3. Eric Schnell: The Vehicle of the Marshlands

Devin Borden Gallery (Houston)

June 21 – August 3

A solo exhibition featuring works by artist and Galveston Artist Residency founder Eric Schnell.

4. Walter Robinson: Romance, Cigarettes and More

PURE JOY Marfa

April 1 – July 31

A solo exhibition of work by New York-based artist and critic Walter Robinson.

5. Hands and Earth: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics

Crow Museum of Asian Art (Dallas)

March 9 – January 5, 2020

Read our review here.

“Showcasing a range of shapes, glazes, and surface treatments, these ceramics reflect a duality of character, blending ingenuity with a dynamic relationship and deep respect for tradition. Most of the works on view are by masters who are living and practicing today. Current Japanese ceramic artists are widely considered among the most aesthetically and technically innovative in the world, yet their works often mirror the vibrant artistic tradition that began thousands of years ago.”