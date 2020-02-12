500X Announces LGBTQIA+ Open-Call Show Juried by Chuck & George

by Christopher Blay February 12, 2020
500X-announces-LGBTQI-open-call-February-2020On the heels of an LGBTQIA+ exhibition at 500X in Dallas that was taken down a week after it opened, and a few days after its curator, artist Narong Tintamusik had solo exhibition there, Texas’ oldest artist–run cooperative gallery has announced its first annual juried LGBTQIA+ Exhibtion.

Juried by Dallas art duo Brian Scott and Brian Keith Jones, a.k.a. Chuck & George, the show is an open call to all artists over the age of 18 who live in Texas. The jurors will accept all visual media, including drawing, painting, sculpture, installation and video, although for anything tech-related, artist must supply all required electronic equipment.

Some standard juried open-call rules apply (works should be ready to install) and art will need to be dropped off (not shipped). An entry fee of  $10 for 5 pieces is required, and  the application deadline is April 5th by midnight (CST), with the exhibition open from May 9-31, 2020.

500X-LGBTQIA-Inagural-open-call-2020

For more on 500X and to read the cheeky biography of jurors Chuck & George, please go here.

****

Established in 1978, 500X provides one of the best exhibition spaces to up and coming artists in the city of Dallas. The gallery is located in a historic circa 1916 tire factory and air-conditioning warehouse and has over 3000 square feet of exhibition space. The plan for 500X Gallery was developed by two artists: Will Hipps, a Massachusetts native who moved to Dallas to teach, and Richard Childers, a local painter. The goal was to provide a space for artists to exhibit free of outside influences and dealer restrictions.

 

