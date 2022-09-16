Deborah Roberts Named 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Honoree for the Visual Arts

The Texas Cultural Trust, a nonprofit organization that supports access to the arts across the state, has announced the awardees for its 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards (TMAA).

Since it was launched in 2001, the biennial TMAA has honored over 100 Texans working in the arts, in categories such as music, architecture, visual arts, design, literary arts, film, and dance. Recent past winners in the visual arts category include Trenton Doyle Hancock (2019), Leo Villareal (2017), and Rick Lowe (2015). The 2021 awards were originally postponed and later were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release announcing the 2023 awardees, Texas Cultural Trust CEO Heidi Marquez Smith said, “We are beyond thrilled to resume the TMAA celebration, after having to postpone and cancel in 2021 due to the pandemic, with an extraordinary lineup of talented Texans who have each inspired and captivated their communities, our state, and beyond. Our organization strives to spotlight the vital role the arts play in our state and our everyday lives. Texas has such a rich cultural heritage that deserves to be recognized, invested in, and celebrated.”

The 2023 Texas Medal of Arts honorees include:

Arts/Health: Center for Performing Arts Medicine, Houston

Lifetime Achievement/Musical Theatre: Carole Cook, Abilene

Music: Christopher Cross, San Antonio

Music/Songwriter: Miranda Lambert, Lindale

Architecture: Miró Rivera Architects, Austin

Visual Arts: Deborah Roberts, Austin

Design: Lela Rose, Dallas

Literary Arts: Benjamin Alire Saenz, El Paso

Film/Producer: Taylor Sheridan, Weatherford

Dance: Septime Webre, Brownsville

Film/Actor: Luke Wilson, Dallas

Deborah Roberts, who is known for her mixed-media collages which challenge deep-rooted notions of beauty and stereotypes and feature young Black boys and girls, said, “I was really moved to hear that I would be a recipient of the Texas Medal of Arts Award. As a native Texan, I’m extremely proud.”

The awardees will be honored during two days of events that will take place at various locations across Austin. The celebration will culminate at the Awards Show and Gala Dinner on February 22, 2023 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.