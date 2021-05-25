Letter From the News Editor: One Year On

by Christopher Blay May 25, 2021
A-Mural-by-Donkeeboy-Boy-and-Donkeey-Mom-in-Houston's-3rd-Ward-Honoring-George-Floyd

A mural by artists Donkeey Boy and Donkeey Mom, unveiled on June 1, in honor of George Floyd.

Today marks the one year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third degree murder for kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who was only suspected of a crime, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — killing him.

The protests and uprising that followed in the months afterwards were sustained and global. For our part, Glasstire tried to put the protests in a historical context by sharing the legacy of artists pushing back against police brutality, and by covering the news where protest intersects with art.

With the racial reckoning that seems to be emerging, artists are doing their part, as they always have, being the polished mirror in which society must look, and hopefully find the truth staring back. This is who we are, but we can be better.

I am proud of the work that Glasstire is doing to share the voices of artists, writers, and curators who are constantly pushing us all to be better.

-Christopher Blay

