For Veterans Day: Texas-Based Artists-Veterans, In Their Own Words

Today is when we honor all veterans, living or dead, who have served in the U.S. military, in war or peacetime. Among the many who we remember are artists who have donned the uniform of military service over the years. Here at Glasstire, the first name on our list is Robert Rauschenberg [1925 – 2008], the artist whose work Untitled [glass tires] inspired our name.

The Port Arthur native served in the U.S. Navy at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, and pursued art after his honorable discharge in 1945. According to the U.S. Veterans’ Artist Alliance (USVAA), Rauschenberg was inspired by his first museum visit to the Huntington Library in San Marino, CA. He later used funding from the G.I. Bill to attend Kansas City Art Institute, the Académie Julian, Paris, the Art Students League, in New York, and finally, Black Mountain College in North Carolina.

Rauschenberg is one of dozens on a list of notable artist-veterans, including Richard Diebenkorn, Sam Francis, Sol Lewitt, John McCraken, Jasper Johns, Romare Bearden, Robert Indiana, and Robert Irwin, to name a few. These artists have been pioneers in art since 1945, and their military service isn’t always a part of the conversations we have about them, or their work.

Glasstire reached out to Texas-based artists who are also veterans, and a few of them were happy to share both their work and some thoughts about their art and service. Artist Jenn Hassin, a Texas native based in Austin, is also an M.F.A. candidate at Columbia University (2020), commuting between Austin and New York. Today’s Google Doodle was created by Hassin and appears on the search engine’s homepage. The colors in the work, made from actual military uniforms, reflect all the colors of U.S. military branches.

In a phone and email conversation, Hassin states: “Having served this country has informed my work deeply. I always try to come from a place of honesty and integrity, while being empathetic to those around me. You cannot tell by looking at someone if they have an uneasy personal history that has shaped who they have become. Sometimes I find myself at a table full of fellow veterans that are helping me with a project. The stories, [and] conversations are all so meaningful and touch my practice. I’ve [taken a dive] into [art] theory lately and I’m thinking about things like: listening as a material, time as a material, both ephemeral, but both lasting in memory. I believe that making work tied to military and veteran issues will be a thread throughout my career because it is a community that I am respectfully tethered to, and I’ll always be interested in issues tied to service.”

Fort Worth-based artist Daniel Blagg, whose nostalgic paintings of neon signs and desolate cityscapes have been the subject of numerous exhibitions, and who is in the collection of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth among other institutions, shared his experience and concerns with Glasstire.

“I was drafted and was assigned as an illustrator 81E20 at Fort Sam Houston for a year training aids for medics,” Blagg writes. “I was sent to Vietnam a year later, assigned as a combat artist. I had no idea that there was such a thing. I capitalized on my ability to draw rather quickly. It was, to quote someone, ‘a million-dollar experience you wouldn’t pay a penny for.’ The experience kept me actively painting and drawing and in touch with doing art.” Blagg then turned his thoughts to 2020, and shared what concerns him today. “I do love this country but [I] am concerned about some of its shortcomings in areas of racial injustice and basic human rights. The divisions run deep in America and the emergence of darker forces these past few years are a sober reminder that we have some soul searching to do.” He continues, “That 70 million people voted for Trump is staggering and troubling. [T]hat under-the-surface division is greater than one would hope.” Jason Samuel Reynaga, a former Navigation Quartermaster on the fast attack nuclear-powered USS Annapolis 760, is an artist, father, and art professor. His work is heavily based on pop culture and online gaming. Reynaga is represented by Ro2 Art Gallery in Dallas. There’s artist and Vietnam War veteran Frank Frazier. From Hearne Fine Art: “Frank Frazier is largely a self-taught artist whose concerns revolve around the movement of black art galleries and Black art in America. He states that, ‘I’m concerned about the future of the black artist; the lasting effect of our work on our own children. It’s important that we, as artists, make some statements to affect change.’”