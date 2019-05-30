Top Five: May 30, 2019: Rainey Knudson’s Top Five Art Memories

For Rainey Knudson’s last week at Glasstire, she recounts her five fondest art-related memories leading up to and during her Glasstire years.

1. Robert Rauschenberg: A Retrospective

Houston, 1998

This multi-venue exhibition, co-hosted by the Menil Collection, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, featured works by Texas artist Robert Rauschenberg. In the lobby of the Menil Collection were the artist’s glass tire sculptures — tires that had been cast in glass. These works became the namesake of Glasstire when Rainey founded the publication in 2001.

2. Suits: The Clothes Make the Man

The Art Guys, 1998-1999

In addition to marking the revitalization of Downtown Houston and the reopening of the Rice Hotel, The Art Guys‘ Suits project is just one example of artists working outside of the art world.

3. Clark Flood’s Objects in the Mirror essays

Published on Glasstire in 2006-2007

Written by Mark Flood (AKA Clark Flood, the “twin brother of Mark Flood”), these early articles were brilliant and covered topics include art fairs, selling out, bad art, and more. These pieces are also examples of how some of Glasstire’s best writing is done by artists. Read all of the articles here.

4. The Quilts of Gee´s Bend

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 2002

This exhibition marked the beginning of the rise in popularity of the quilts produced in Gee’s Bend, Alabama. The show traveled across the US to more than 10 venues, including the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. Read Glasstire’s review of the show, written by Christopher French, here.

5. Rice University Art Gallery

1995-2017

This space is an example of a simple idea done well over time. The space, set up like a diorama, featured installation-based work by artists living and working outside of Texas. Read Glasstire’s reviews of Rice Gallery’s exhibitions here.