Curators, Nonprofits & Museums Collaborate to Launch ‘Texas Talks Art’ Conversation Series

In a place as big as Texas, it can be hard for museums, artist, curators, and art viewers to know the full breadth of what’s happening art-wise throughout the state. In response, Texas Talks Art is a new statewide virtual conversation series highlighting Texas’ well-known and far-flung contemporary art spaces and the artists they work with.

The series’ expansive focus is in part because it’s organized by a diverse group of curators from spaces across the state: Vivian Li of the Dallas Museum of Art; Rebecca Matalon from the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston; Daisy Nam, Ballroom Marfa’s new hire; Veronica Roberts, longtime curator of the Blanton Museum of Art, UT Austin; and MacKenzie Stevens of UT Austin’s Visual Arts Center.

The 30-minute noontime talks will begin in January of 2021 and will run weekly, with each conversation highlighting a different institution and artist. In order to be accessible to anyone interested (and also because of the pandemic), all of the talks will happen virtually and will be recorded and archived.

Of the format for Texas Talks Art, the organizers say that the program “emerged out of informal conversations among Texas museum curators about how [they] might collaborate and support one another and artists during and beyond the pandemic.” They continue, “…the 30-minute lunchtime format was conceived in true Texas fashion to offer casual and intimate introductions to some of the most creative producers in our state.”

Texas Talks Art will ultimately feature 50 Texas artists and artist collectives in conversation with 50 Texas curators” throughout 2021. Glasstire is the Media Sponsor of the series. You can see a list of participating institutions and participating artists below. Both lists are still in formation.

For a current schedule of upcoming conversations, please visit the Texas Talks Art website.

Participating Institutions

Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth

Artpace San Antonio

Art Galleries at Black Studies, The University of Texas at Austin

The Art Galleries at TCU, Fort Worth

Art League Houston

Art Museum of South Texas, Corpus Christi

Aurora Picture Show, Houston

Ballroom Marfa

Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston

Blanton Museum of Art, The University of Texas at Austin

Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio

Chinati Foundation, Marfa

Cliff Gallery, Mountain View College, Dallas

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

The Contemporary Austin

Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Museum of Art

DiverseWorks, Houston

FotoFest, Houston

Fort Worth Community Arts Center

The Gallery at UTA, The University of Texas at Arlington

Galveston Artist Residency

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Lawndale Art Center, Houston

McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

Mexic-Arte Museum, Austin

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University, Houston

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas

Old Jail Art Center, Albany

Project Row Houses, Houston

Rockport Center for the Arts

Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, The University of Texas at El Paso

Ruby City, San Antonio

San Antonio Museum of Art

SMU Pollock Gallery, Dallas

South Dallas Cultural Center

Texas State Galleries, Texas State University, San Marcos

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum, Austin

University Museum at Texas Southern University, Houston

Visual Arts Center, The University of Texas at Austin

Participating Artists

Sterling Allen (Austin)

Dawolu Jabari Anderson (Houston)

Rabea Ballin (Houston)

Taylor Barnes (Austin)

Christie Blizard (San Antonio)

Sebastien Boncy (Houston)

Natasha Bowdoin (Houston)

JooYoung Choi (Houston)

Jennifer Ling Datchuk (San Antonio)

Gabriel Dawe (Dallas)

Jenelle Esparza (San Antonio)

Michael Anthony Garcia (Austin)

Ja’Tovia Gary (Dallas)

Li(sa E.) Harris (Houston)

Robert Hodge (Houston)

Teresa Hubbard/Alexander Birchler (Austin)

Las Imaginistas — Christina Patino Sukhgian Houle and Ruben Garza (Rio Grande Valley)

Ariel René Jackson (Austin)

Zoe Leonard (Marfa)

Leslie Martinez (Dallas)

Celia Álvarez Muñoz (Arlington)

Nopalistxs — Angela Faz and Nora Soto (Dallas)

Lovie Olivia and Preetika Rajgariah (Houston)

Zeke Peña (El Paso)

Phillip Pyle II (Houston)

Deborah Roberts (Austin)

Tammie Rubin (Austin)

Kara Springer (Houston)

Vincent Valdez (Houston)

James C. Watkins (Lubbock)