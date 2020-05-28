Checking in With: Sterling Allen

View and bid on Sterling Allen’s works in The Glasstire Auction here.

Sterling Allen talks to Christina Rees about the seduction of graphic design, using a parking lot as a gallery, and being a sculptor with a preoccupation with flatness.

“If I had to give the elevator pitch of my work of that last five, six years, it’s been this intersection of sculpture and photography.”

Sterling Allen’s artist website is here, and his Instagram is here.

