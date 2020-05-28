Checking in With: Sterling Allen

by Glasstire May 28, 2020
Sterling Allen talks to Christina Rees about the seduction of graphic design, using a parking lot as a gallery, and being a sculptor with a preoccupation with flatness.

“If I had to give the elevator pitch of my work of that last five, six years, it’s been this intersection of sculpture and photography.”

Sterling Allen, Untitled (pink), 2016. Wood and acrylic, 8.5 x 10.25 x 7.12 inches.

Sterling Allen, Untitled (teal), 2016. Wood and acrylic, 10 x 6.5 x 7.25 inches.

Sterling Allen’s artist website is here, and his Instagram is here.

For more, follow the links below:

Sterling Allen at Sala Diaz 

Sterling Allen: One Piece, Four Views

A Conversation with Sterling Allen 

 

 

