Nasher Sculpture Center Opens Application for Artist Grants

by Jessica Fuentes June 9, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas has opened applications for its annual Artist Grants initiative for North Texas artists.

Formerly called the Nasher Microgrant, the museum’s granting initiative was launched in 2015. The name has changed throughout the years. Recently, the organization began accepting donations to create the Artist Grant Endowment in Honor of Jeremy Strick, the Nasher’s longtime director who is retiring this month.

The opportunity is open to artists 18 and older who currently reside in one of the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Ellis, Johnson, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto Hood, Parker, or Wise. Artists can apply for grants of up to $2,000 for general expenses associated with their artistic practice, including but not limited to studio rental, materials and equipment costs, travel for research, and exhibition-related expenses.

Side-by-side close-up photographs of works of art by the 2023 Nasher Artist Grant recipients.

Details of works by the 2023 Nasher Artist Grant recipients.

The 2023 awardees were Alisa Banks, Dan Jian, Felicia Jordan, Antonio Lechuga Jr., and Sarita Westrup. Other notable recipients from previous years include Ciara Elle Bryant, Tina Medina, Christian Cruz, Janeil Engelstad, David Jeremiah, Darryl Ratcliff, Riley Holloway, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, Nida Bangash, Giovanni Valderas, Francisco Moreno, lauren woods, Alicia Eggert, Christopher Blay, and Margaret Meehan

The application deadline is June 30, 2024. Read the full application guidelines and apply via CaFÉ.

0 comment

You may also like

Grant Call for Applications from the Nasher Sculpture...

March 2, 2017

Art Historians: Submit Your Writing to the Nasher...

November 10, 2018

Nasher’s 10 + 18 = More Art!

January 25, 2014

New Nasher Fund For Acquiring Work by Women...

August 10, 2015

Review: “Mark di Suvero: Steel Like Paper” at...

May 16, 2023

Top Five: November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019

A Preview of Museum Exhibitions Opening in North...

September 14, 2023

Mystery of Nasher XChange Eighth Project to be...

August 21, 2013

Nasher Sculpture Center Announces Winners of 2023 Artist...

August 8, 2023

Nasher XChange: The VIP Tour

October 24, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: