Nasher Sculpture Center Opens Application for Artist Grants

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas has opened applications for its annual Artist Grants initiative for North Texas artists.

Formerly called the Nasher Microgrant, the museum’s granting initiative was launched in 2015. The name has changed throughout the years. Recently, the organization began accepting donations to create the Artist Grant Endowment in Honor of Jeremy Strick, the Nasher’s longtime director who is retiring this month.

The opportunity is open to artists 18 and older who currently reside in one of the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Ellis, Johnson, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto Hood, Parker, or Wise. Artists can apply for grants of up to $2,000 for general expenses associated with their artistic practice, including but not limited to studio rental, materials and equipment costs, travel for research, and exhibition-related expenses.

The 2023 awardees were Alisa Banks, Dan Jian, Felicia Jordan, Antonio Lechuga Jr., and Sarita Westrup. Other notable recipients from previous years include Ciara Elle Bryant, Tina Medina, Christian Cruz, Janeil Engelstad, David Jeremiah, Darryl Ratcliff, Riley Holloway, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, Nida Bangash, Giovanni Valderas, Francisco Moreno, lauren woods, Alicia Eggert, Christopher Blay, and Margaret Meehan.

The application deadline is June 30, 2024. Read the full application guidelines and apply via CaFÉ.