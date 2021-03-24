Dallas-based artist Ciara Elle Bryant answers the question What gets you going creatively? as part of an overall 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series, 3×3: Artist Q+A follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured DFW artists include Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in March and April.

Learn more about Ciara Elle Bryant here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

Ciara Elle Bryant:

“Oak Cliff really pushed me into understanding that this is my neighborhood, this is me, these are the things I’m seeing — these things are worthy of being shown. That neighborhood as transformed me.”