Talley Dunn Gallery Announces 2022-23 Equity in the Arts Fellowship Recipients

Talley Dunn Gallery has announced its 2022-23 Equity in the Arts Fellowship cohort artists: Ciara Elle Bryant, Tina Medina, and Enrique Nevárez.

The Equity in the Arts Fellowship was established in 2020 as a way for the gallery to support artists who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. The inaugural cohort included Jer’Lisa Devezin, Nitashia Johnson, and Kevin Owens. Last year’s cohort expanded to include five recipients, Jae-Eun Suh, Juan Negroni, Charles Antoine Gray, Alex Ordóñez, and Martha Elena.

This year’s fellows include artists with a range of experiences. Having received her MFA in 2004, Ms. Medina has had a longer career and has exhibited throughout North Texas and beyond. Her work has been shown in Dallas at the Bath House Cultural Center, the Latino Cultural Center, and Texas Vignette Art Fair, as well as at Artes de la Rosa in Fort Worth, K Space Contemporary in Corpus Christi, Women & Their Work in Austin, and beyond.

Ms. Medina told Glasstire, “I am honored to be selected as one of the 2022-2023 recipients of the Talley Dunn Equity in the Arts Fellowship and to have Talley take us under her wing. It’s an exciting prospect to be able to experience valuable insight and knowledge from one of the most revered galleries on the scene which still continues to maintain an amazing freshness in its endeavors with contemporary artists. I look forward to learning more about how my work fits within the contemporary art world, as well as how to continue to improve my craft as an artist in all facets.”

Ms. Bryant, who received her MFA in 2020, has shown in the area since 2016 including at The Cedars Union, Ro2 Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, Sweetpass Sculpture Park, as part of a temporary Fort Worth Public Art exhibition at Will Rogers Memorial Center, and through The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Modern Billings initiative.

Mr. Nevarez, is currently a graduate student in the MFA program at Texas Christian University. His work has been exhibited at 500X Gallery, the Latino Cultural Center, and the Oak Cliff Cultural Center in Dallas. He was also a recipient of the Dallas Museum of Art’s 2022 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award.

Mr. Nevárez shared, “Having this opportunity to work with a gallery on topics that are skipped within the curriculum of the academia gives me more confidence within managing my own accountabilities as a visual artist. I feel that what Talley Dunn is doing is opening up a new bridge — how we can better equip the local contemporary artists for the next challenge in their journey.”

Each of the fellowship participants will receive a $1,000 stipend, individual mentorship, professional development opportunities, studio practice support, and other resources. In the summer of 2023, at the end of the fellowship period, Talley Dunn Gallery will host a group exhibition featuring new works by all three artists.