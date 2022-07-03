The Dallas Museum of Art Announces 2022 Awards to Artists

The Dallas Museum of Art has named the winners of its 2022 Awards to Artists, including nine artists from North Texas.

For decades, the DMA has granted funds to Texas-based artists in three different categories. The Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund, established in 1980, grants funds to artists between the ages of 15 and 25 who live in the southwestern part of the U.S. (Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, or Colorado). The Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund, also established in 1980, supports artists under the age of 30 who are currently living in Texas. The Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant, established in 1990, provides funds to practicing artists over 30 years of age who currently reside in Texas.

In a press release announcing the awards, Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the DMA, said, “We are so grateful for the opportunity to recognize the outstanding talent in our region through the DMA’s Awards to Artists Program. We are continuously impressed by the ambitions of these emerging and established artists to challenge themselves and grow their practices, and we are honored to play our part in encouraging new experiences and experiments through material support.”

Ciara Elle Bryant, a Dallas-based multidisciplinary artist, was the guest juror this year. She worked with a panel of DMA curators and fund supporters to select the award winners. Ms. Bryant told Glasstire, “As someone who still regularly applies to grants, I wanted to extend grace to all who submitted. I consider not only the artists’ asks and needs for the grant, but what they didn’t ask for.”

She added, “I did a deep dive for a few days before final selections, looking at works that were submitted and that weren’t to get a full idea of who each artist is. I am grateful to be the guest panelist for this round of artist grants. As an artist in the Dallas/Fort Worth community, I always try to find ways that show long term support for other artists. This was the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Grants from the DeGolyer and Kimbrough Funds will support research and materials for projects and activities like the creation of a performance-based sculpture, a mobile studio space, and will help recipients attend exhibitions and site visits. The Dozier Travel Grant will support specific travel endeavors “to Guanajuato, Mexico to consider familial memory and heritage, and the archive; the American West and Italy to visit hot tub factories and hot springs in an exploration of labor, leisure, and access; and Łódź, Poland to investigate intersections of land, materiality, and cultural hybridity.”

2022 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award recipients:

Aliyah Cydonia Scobey

Kameron Walker

2022 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award recipients:

Krista Chalkley

Julia Caswell Freund

Erica Lee

Enrique Nevarez

Sarah Pickett

2022 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant recipients:

Sarah Ayala

Kristen Cochran

Nishiki Sugawara-Beda