Glasstire 3×3: Shelby David Meier — What gets you going creatively?

by Glasstire April 7, 2021
Dallas-based artist Shelby David Meier answers the question “What gets you going creatively?” as part of an overall 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series 3×3: Artist Q+A follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured DFW artists include Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in March and April.

“The real impetus for me is something I just can’t out of my head, and I just keep thinking: I need to make this; I have to make this.”

Learn more about Shelby David Meier here. Learn more about the filmmakers here.

Leave a Comment

