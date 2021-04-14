Glasstire 3×3: Ciara Elle Bryant — Who or what has influenced your work?

by Glasstire April 14, 2021
Dallas-based artist Ciara Elle Bryant answers the question Who or what has influenced your work? as part of an 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series, 3×3: Artist Q+A follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured DFW artists include Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in March and April.

Learn more about Ciara Elle Bryant here. Learn more about the filmmakers here.

Ciara Elle Bryant:

“People can forget what certain micro-aggressions can look like. Words are very, very, very powerful.”

