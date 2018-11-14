Glasstire 4×4: Adriana Corral – What artwork are you most proud of?

by Glasstire November 14, 2018
0
“I really want to shed light on [that type of] injustice and how that interlaces into policies of today; immigration today.”

San Antonio artist Adriana Corral answers the question “What artwork are you most proud of?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a new video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Adriana Corral here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

