Glasstire 4×4: Mari Hernandez – Who or what has influenced your work?

by Glasstire December 5, 2018
Mari Hernandez 4 x 4 , by Walley Films

“One of the most influential periods was when I was working with San Anto Cultural Arts, where I was learning about murals and the power of art to develop communities in a positive way, and learning about artists who made artwork about Chicana and Chicano identity in Mexican-American experience.”

San Antonio artist Mari Hernandez answers the question “What/who has influenced your work?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a new video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Mari Hernandez here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

