4×4: Katie Pell – Who or what has influenced your work?

“You can choose to be exceptional based on something other than pre-determined measurements of what has value.”

San Antonio artist Katie Pell answers the question “Who or what has influenced your work?” 4×4: Artist Q+A is a video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. Learn more about Katie Pell here. Learn more about the filmmakers at www.WalleyFilms.com.