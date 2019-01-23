4×4: Katie Pell – Who or what has influenced your work?

by Glasstire January 23, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

“You can choose to be exceptional based on something other than pre-determined measurements of what has value.” 

San Antonio artist Katie Pell answers the question “Who or what has influenced your work?” 4×4: Artist Q+A is a video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. Learn more about Katie Pell here. Learn more about the filmmakers at www.WalleyFilms.com.

0 comment

You may also like

Nate Cassie’s Regis Shephard f*cked up my sh*t

September 7, 2011

Glasstire 4×4: Charlie Kitchen – What artwork are...

November 28, 2018

Glasstire 4×4: Mari Hernandez – Who or what...

December 5, 2018

4×4: Charlie Kitchen – Why are you an...

September 19, 2018

Glasstire 4×4: Adriana Corral – What artwork are...

November 14, 2018

Top Five: May 3, 2018

May 3, 2018

Glasstire 4×4: Adriana Corral – Who has influenced...

January 9, 2019

4×4: Mari Hernandez: Why are you an artist?

September 5, 2018

Glasstire 4×4: Charlie Kitchen – Who or what...

December 12, 2018

4×4: Adriana Corral – Why are you an...

September 26, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: