4×4: Katie Pell – What artwork are you most proud of?

“I think it’s probably the work that people are least interested in.”

San Antonio artist Katie Pell answers the question “What artwork are you most proud of?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Katie Pell here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.