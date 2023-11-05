Art Dirt: Discussing the Rise of Art & Culture Worker Unions, with Guest Darryl Ratcliff

by Glasstire November 5, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail
A group of people holding pro-union signs rallies outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Philadelphia Museum of Art staff and their supporters rally outside the museum in 2022.
Photo: Tim Tiebout

Jessica Fuentes talks with Dallas’ Darryl Ratcliff about the rise of unions for arts and culture workers.

“Ultimately, we’re all served by a more engaged public, and we’re all served by taking care of people. And I know that our large institutions and their supporters want to do that, and sometimes it is up to us as artists, as culture workers, as people who are more on the ground, to help lead the way.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Two Texas Writers Awarded $50,000 Rabkin Prize; Peter Schjeldahl Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
NYT: U.S. Museums See Rise in Unions Even as Labor Movement Slumps
The Art Newspaper: State of the unions: why US museum workers are mobilising against their employers
NYT: Guggenheim Museum Staff Ratifies Union Contract
Artforum: Museums and Unionization
American Alliance of Museums: National Museum Salary Survey
Glasstire: Dallas Museum of Art Lays Off 8% of its Staff; Reduces Public Hours
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Radical Transparency & the Arts Salary Spreadsheet
Glasstire: Cedars Union Becomes First W.A.G.E. Certified Dallas Organization
Glasstire: Artists’ Payday is Here: Art League Houston Now W.A.G.E. Certified
Glasstire: Artists! Get paid to do what you love.
Artists & Cultural Workers Union Interest Form

0 comment

You may also like

Your A-Game Guide to the Dallas Art Fair

April 6, 2014

Fahamu Pecou: How To Eat Your Watermelon

August 14, 2013

Dallas Advocacy Group “Creating Our Future” Announces Donations...

March 27, 2020

Ash Studios Goes to Court Over Dallas’ Fire...

December 18, 2017

Top Five January 7, 2016

January 7, 2016

Local Art People Talk About the Scene at...

August 28, 2014

The Physical Impossibility of Being Black in the...

August 10, 2013

Jet Set, Go! The Goss-Michael Foundation’s Turnaround

April 1, 2014

Two Texas Writers Awarded $50,000 Rabkin Prize; Peter...

July 31, 2022

From DIY to DIT: A Micro History and...

June 21, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: