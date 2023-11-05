Art Dirt: Discussing the Rise of Art & Culture Worker Unions, with Guest Darryl Ratcliff

Jessica Fuentes talks with Dallas’ Darryl Ratcliff about the rise of unions for arts and culture workers.

“Ultimately, we’re all served by a more engaged public, and we’re all served by taking care of people. And I know that our large institutions and their supporters want to do that, and sometimes it is up to us as artists, as culture workers, as people who are more on the ground, to help lead the way.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

