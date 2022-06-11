Museums in Dallas and Houston Acquire Works by Texas Artists

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston have each recently acquired artworks by Texas-based artists.

Earlier this month, The Nasher announced gifted works including a group of 17 sculptures from the Barrett Family Collection, and additional pieces from the Collection of Marguerite Steed Hoffman, the Green Family Art Foundation, the Giambrone Family, and Bret and Lester Levy, Jr. The gift from the Barrett Family Collection significantly increases the museum’s holdings of Texas artists, and includes six works by Joseph Havel; five sculptures by Linda Ridgway; two by Harry Geffert; and one sculpture each by Frances Bagley, David Bates, and James Magee. It additionally includes a work by Ann Hamilton.

Twelve of the recent acquisitions from this gift, including works by Ms. Bagley, Mr. Havel, and Mr. Magee, are currently on view. Other recent gifts now on display include a sculpture by previous Nasher exhibition artist, Michael Dean (a gift from Marguerite Steed Hoffman), a work by Chinese artist Liu Wei (donated by the Giambrone Family), and a relief sculpture by Piero Golia from Bret and Lester Levy, Jr.

Gifts from the Green Family Art Foundation that are currently on view include a series of works by Catalina Ouyang and a ceramic by Simone Leigh, who is the artist representing the U.S. in the American Pavilion for the 59th Venice Biennale. These pieces are joined by previously announced recent acquisitions, including works by Melvin Edwards, Jeff Gibbons, Beverly Semmes, and Arlene Shechet.

Additionally, Flatbed Press has announced the acquisition of Alice Leora Briggs’ La Ventana by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH). The large-scale print was pulled from a 60 x 40-inch birch plywood block, which the artist carved by hand. Created in 2013, the print is part of an edition of ten.

The MFAH also recently acquired a work by German-born, Houston-based photographer Rabéa Ballin. The piece, F Is For Fresh, was created in 2009 and consists of five images printed on aluminum. Each image depicts a different letter shaved into the back of a person’s hair, spelling out the word “FRESH.”