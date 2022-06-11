Museums in Dallas and Houston Acquire Works by Texas Artists

by Jessica Fuentes June 11, 2022
The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston have each recently acquired artworks by Texas-based artists.

Earlier this month, The Nasher announced gifted works including a group of 17 sculptures from the Barrett Family Collection, and additional pieces from the Collection of Marguerite Steed Hoffman, the Green Family Art Foundation, the Giambrone Family, and Bret and Lester Levy, Jr. The gift from the Barrett Family Collection significantly increases the museum’s holdings of Texas artists, and includes six works by Joseph Havel; five sculptures by Linda Ridgway; two by Harry Geffert; and one sculpture each by Frances Bagley, David Bates, and James Magee. It additionally includes a work by Ann Hamilton.

An abstract sculpture by Francis Bagley depicting a human torso with thin pieces of bronze.

Frances Bagley, “Centrifugal Torso,” 1990, bronze, Nasher Sculpture Center, Gift of the
Barrett Collection, Dallas, TX, 2020. Photo: Kevin Todora

Twelve of the recent acquisitions from this gift, including works by Ms. Bagley, Mr. Havel, and Mr. Magee, are currently on view. Other recent gifts now on display include a sculpture by previous Nasher exhibition artist, Michael Dean (a gift from Marguerite Steed Hoffman), a work by Chinese artist Liu Wei (donated by the Giambrone Family), and a relief sculpture by Piero Golia from Bret and Lester Levy, Jr.

A white glazed stoneware sculpture by Simone Leigh of a nude female figure. The figure is shown from the waist up. There are no details to the figure's eyes.

Simone Leigh, “Kasama,” 2020, glazed stoneware, 26 1/2 x 16 1/2 x 10 1/4 inches. Nasher Sculpture Center, Acquired with the support of the Green Family Art Foundation, courtesy Adam Green Art Advisory.

Gifts from the Green Family Art Foundation that are currently on view include a series of works by Catalina Ouyang and a ceramic by Simone Leigh, who is the artist representing the U.S. in the American Pavilion for the 59th Venice Biennale. These pieces are joined by previously announced recent acquisitions, including works by Melvin Edwards, Jeff Gibbons, Beverly Semmes, and Arlene Shechet.

A woodcut print by Alice Leora Briggs depicting a male figure huddled in a fetus position on the ground of what appears to be a dilapidated building.

Alice Leora Briggs, “La Ventana,” 2013, chine collé woodcut printed on Rives BFK and Kitikata paper, 63 1/2 x 41 1/2 inches. Image courtesy of Flatbed.

Additionally, Flatbed Press has announced the acquisition of Alice Leora BriggsLa Ventana by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH). The large-scale print was pulled from a 60 x 40-inch birch plywood block, which the artist carved by hand. Created in 2013, the print is part of an edition of ten. 

A photographic work by Rabéa Ballin consisting of five images printed on aluminum. Each image depicts a different letter shaved into the back of a person's hair, spelling out the word, "FRESH."

Rabéa Ballin, “F Is For FRESH,” 2009, dye sublimation prints on aluminum, (each) 7 x 5 inches. Museum purchase funded by Nena Marsh.

The MFAH also recently acquired a work by German-born, Houston-based photographer Rabéa Ballin. The piece, F Is For Fresh, was created in 2009 and consists of five images printed on aluminum. Each image depicts a different letter shaved into the back of a person’s hair, spelling out the word “FRESH.” 

