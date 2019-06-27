New Online Storefront Offers Vinyl Decals by Texas Artists

Artist and curator Jesse Morgan Barnett has opened an online storefront. Borgen Wolfe, Barnett writes on the new website, “is an online storefront offering interior decals at reasonable price points from a revolving roster of visiting artists.” The vinyl decals will be shipped ready to hang and come with clear instructions. All of the decals currently on the online store, the first round of works, are priced at $60 and will be available on the website until September 1, 2019.

Many of the names on the initial roster of (mostly) Texas-based artists will be familiar to Glasstire readers via our coverage of their exhibitions and projects. The list includes Heyd Fontenot, Luke Harnden, Iva Kinnaird, Nick Barbee, Pierre Krause, Travis LaMothe, Peter Ligon, Michael Mazurek, Shelby David Meier, Lucia Simek, Corri Spencer, and Keer Tanchak.

(Round two of artists, whose work will be available starting in September, has been announced as well: Bradly Brown, Mason Bryant, Kerry Butcher, Heyd Fontenot, Sally Glass, Joshua Mcaffee, Hector Ramirez, Fabiola Valenzuela, and Carol Zou.)

Barnett’s projects over recent years have included the co-founding and co-curation of the Dallas Biennial, as well as the Closed—Languages art space in Fort Worth, which we wrote about here. In an email to Glasstire about Borgen Wolfe (the name was derived from the artist once being nicknamed ‘Jesse Morgan Schmorgan Borgen’), Barnett writes: “Vinyl decals can become text to me, the physical outline of a character, in sequence to other characters, a group organization of lines, conceptual terms, yet image.”

Barnett is an American artist (b. 1978, Taegu, South Korea) based in DFW. He received his MFA from the University of Texas at Arlington and is Assistant Curator of Education at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

The Borgen Wolfe storefront website is here.

