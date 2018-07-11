Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Lawndale Announces 2018-2019 Artist Studio Program Participants

Lawndale Announces 2018-2019 Artist Studio Program Participants

/
11 Jul 2018
/
/
0 Comments
an artwork by Julia Barbosa Landois

Lawndale Art Center in Houston recently named the three artists selected as its 2018-2019 Artist Studio Program participants: Robert Hodge, Julia Barbosa Landois, and John Pluecker. Now in its 13th year, the program is designed to give artists space to work and funds to develop their creative process. All residents receive “a $3,000 honorarium, up to $4,000 support for project development, and 24-hour access to a private studio,” along with studio visits from curators and other artists, and a springtime exhibition to show works produced during the nine-month residency period.

a found paper collage by artist Robert Hodge

Robert Hodge, What Rhymes with Gentrification?, 2016

All three of the selected artists have been quite active in the Texas art scene over the past couple years. Robert Hodge was a 2017 resident at Artpace in San Antonio (read a review of that show here), where he developed his collage process and created works combining his signature salvaged paper with neon. He recently curated an exhibition at The Union, one of Houston’s newest exhibition spaces, and was also a recipient of the city’s newly launched Support for Artists and Creative Individuals grant. In 2017, Hodge also shot a Top Five video with Glasstire for his and Tierney Malone’s show, Two & 1/2 Years: A Visual Celebration to the Spirit of Juneteenth, at the Galveston Arts Center.

an installation artwork by Julia Barbosa Landois

Julia Barbosa Landois, Surban Labyrinth (installation view), 2017

Artist Julia Barbosa Landois is currently included in the exhibition Right Here, Right Now: San Antonio at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. The show features her silkscreen prints and her performance Serious Work, a piece was commissioned by Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio. She recently showed alongside Jamal Cyrus in an exhibition at MASS Gallery in Austin, and was selected for Blue Star Contemporary’s 2015-2016 Berlin Residency Program. Barbosa Landois has also received grants from Artpace and the Artist Foundation of San Antonio.

artwork by Nuria Montiel and John Pluecker at Project Row Houses

Nuria Montiel and John Pluecker, Karankawa Carancahua Carancagua Karankaway (installation view), 2016

In 2010, John Pluecker and Jen Hofer co-founded the language justice and language experimentation collaborative Antena, which took up residence at the Blaffer Art Museum in Houston in the spring of 2014. Pluecker was also a recipient of Houston’s Support for Artists and Creative Individuals grant, and has participated in exhibitions and hosted numerous workshops and other events across Houston. His writing, translation, interpretation, organizing, and art-making practices are informed by, per Lawndale’s press release, “…experimental poetics, language justice, radical aesthetics/politics, and cross-border/cross-language cultural production.”

Lawndale’s current residency show, featuring works by its 2017-2018 Artist Studio Program Participants — Regina Agu, Shannon Crider, and thehtxpeopleproject — is on view through July 29th.

The organization’s 2018-2019 Artist Studio Program Participants will begin their residency in September.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , , , ,
You may also like
top five at Lawndale Art Center with Sara Cress, Elaine Bradford and Brandon Zech
Top Five: July 12, 2018 with Sara Cress and Elaine Bradford
Houston Area Artists: Apply for Big Show Now
top five image
Top Five: May 17, 2018
Lawndale
Big Changes at Houston’s Lawndale
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'