Applications Open for Lawndale Art Center Residency, Exhibitions and Mural Project

Lawndale Art Center in Houston has announced that it is now accepting submissions and proposals for its three main programs: the 2019-2020 Artist Studio Program, and its exhibitions and mural project.

For the non-profit’s exhibitions and mural project, the organization seeks proposals from curators and artists to program shows and installations in Lawndale’s four traditional gallery spaces, its outdoor sculpture garden, and its large outside wall that faces Main Street. Lawndale is also open to artists taking advantage of non-traditional locations and spaces throughout the building, including but not limited to its elevator, stairwells, and windows.

Selected projects will receive an honorarium of $1,000 to $1,500, with additional support available for “materials, exhibition design, public programs, writer honorarium, and poster/book design and printing.” The current round of proposed exhibitions will be programmed for any time during fall or winter of 2019, or spring, summer or fall of 2020. The deadline to apply is February 15, 2019 at 11:59PM CST.

Lawndale is also currently accepting proposals for its Lawndale Artist Studio Program, a nine-month residency that culminates in an exhibition in the institution’s main gallery space. Selected artists receive a free studio space that’s accessible 24 hours a day, a $3,000 honorarium, and “up to $5,000 direct support for project development.”

Other benefits of that program include, via Lawndale: “…studio visits, professional development workshops, exchanges with peer institutions, and an essay commissioned for an annual ASP publication. Participants work closely with the Executive Director and Lawndale staff to develop programming in concert with their own practice and participate in group discussions and open studios.”

Past participants in the program include Anthony Sonnenberg (2015-2016), El Franco Lee II (2008-2009), Emily Peacock (2013-2014), and Regina Agu (2017-2018), among many others. The three current Lawndale Artist Studio Program residents are John Pluecker, Julia Barbosa Landois, and Robert Hodge.

Applications for the Artist Studio Program are due by March 30, 2019 at 11:59PM CST.