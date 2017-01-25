15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Ann Hamilton: O N E E V E R Y O N E

Ongoing:  January 27 through February 24, 2017
UT Visual Arts Center (VAC)
23rd and Trinity Streets, Austin, TX 78712

An exhibition of works made during Ann Hamilton's process of creating her new public art work for UT's Dell Medical School. This show includes smaller panels and working studies of that project.

Ann Hamilton: ONEEVERYONE

