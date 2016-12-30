15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
DB16: Hermann Nitsch & Teresa Margolles

Ongoing:  December 31, 2016 through February 10, 2017
The Box Company
2425 Myrtle St. , Dallas, Texas 75215
This year's Dallas Biennial is focusing on the work of two artists: Hermann Nitsch and Teresa Margolles. The Biennial is organized and curated by Michael Mazurek and Jesse Morgan Barnett.

