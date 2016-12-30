15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
News
Performance Art You Can Do on New Year’s Eve
Red Solo Cup Designer Has Died
The Color Wars: When Artists Can’t Play Nice
Odessa to Spiff up the Town with Public Art Project
HCP Announces 2017 Fellowship Winners
Word of the Year: Surreal
George Michael (1963-2016)
Merry & Bright
Primates are Painting at the Austin Zoo
Artists to Ivanka: Take My Work Down!
Review
Capitalist Consumption: the Institute for New Feeling at Ballroom Marfa
30 Dec 2016
|
Brandon Zech
|
0 comments
It’s hard to replicate a personalized online shopping experience in a white-walled gallery.
Features
Top Five
Top Five: December 29, 2016
/
29 Dec 2016
/
Glasstire
/
2 Comments
Visual Music at the Post Office
/
28 Dec 2016
/
Peter Lucas
/
0 Comments
Our 15th Anniversary Data Mining Project! Part III: Our Authors
/
27 Dec 2016
/
Glasstire
/
0 Comments
Bert Long at Deborah Colton Gallery
/
26 Dec 2016
/
Michael Bise
/
0 Comments
Jeff Gibbons’ ‘Clown Ambulance’ at Conduit Gallery
/
24 Dec 2016
/
Carolyn Sortor
/
0 Comments
Glasstire’s Best of 2016
/
21 Dec 2016
/
Glasstire
/
2 Comments
News
News
Performance Art You Can Do on New Year’s Eve
/
31 Dec 2016
/
Glasstire
/
0 Comments
Red Solo Cup Designer Has Died
/
30 Dec 2016
/
Paula Newton
/
0 Comments
The Color Wars: When Artists Can’t Play Nice
/
29 Dec 2016
/
Paula Newton
/
0 Comments
Odessa to Spiff up the Town with Public Art Project
/
28 Dec 2016
/
Paula Newton
/
0 Comments
HCP Announces 2017 Fellowship Winners
/
27 Dec 2016
/
Paula Newton
/
0 Comments
Word of the Year: Surreal
/
26 Dec 2016
/
Glasstire
/
0 Comments
Events
Dallas
DB16: Hermann Nitsch & Teresa Margolles
Ongoing: December 31, 2016 through February 10, 2017
The Box Company
2425 Myrtle St. , Dallas, Texas 75215
This year's Dallas Biennial is focusing on the work of two artists: Hermann Nitsch and Teresa Margolles. The Biennial is organized and curated by Michael Mazurek and Jesse Morgan Barnett.
Xu Bing: Book from the Sky
June 19, 2016
Austin
| Blanton Museum of Art
Kathryn Andrews: Run for President
September 10, 2016
Dallas
| Nasher Sculpture Center
Picasso: The Line
September 16, 2016
Houston
| Menil Collection
David Aylsworth: Either/And
December 10, 2016
Beaumont
| Art Museum of Southeast Texas
Videos
Top Five: Dec. 29, 2016
Wings over Water
Wings over Water
Top Five: Dec. 16, 2016
Top Five: Dec. 8, 2016
Contributors
Christina Rees
We're All In This Together, Naked
|
( Jan 26, 2016 )
|
12 Comments
Two recent shows essentially brought blatant sexuality back to a basic truth: we are animals, born naked and without self-consciousness about our bodies and our sensuality.
All work
Rainey Knudson
An Open Letter to the Other 49 States
|
( Jan 24, 2016 )
|
9 Comments
We really do get why you might have a dim view of Texas. We just don't agree with you.
All work
Dave Hickey
Pink Friday
|
( Nov 30, 2015 )
|
6 Comments
America doesn't regulate the casually damned very well. These days we are learning from societies with more proactive compliance agendas.
All work
Drive By
This and That: Duchamp and Serrano
/
19 Dec 2016
/
Rainey Knudson
/
0 Comments
Modern Spanish Art at the Meadows
