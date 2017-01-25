15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
News
Houston Begs for Shia LaBeouf, Performance Artist
Non-Graffiti-Looking Graffiti Doesn’t Get Painted Over
Houston Gallerist Lloyd Gite is Bringing Cuban Art to Texas
Ann Hamilton Comes to Texas to Calm Us Down
Craft Artists: Houston’s Center for Contemporary Craft Wants You!
Today, January 21: a Concert in Houston & Butt Prints in San Antonio
Sedrick Huckaby Receives SMU’s Moss/Chumley Award
Trump Plans to (quickly) Kill the National Endowment for the Arts (and of course most other cultural programs)
UH College of the Arts Will Change Its Name After $20M Gift
A Whopper of an Artwork for Your Inauguration Day
Essay
Terry Allen and the American Dream
25 Jan 2017
|
Michael Bise
|
0 comments
In Terry Allen’s world, late-night Lone Star-fueled joyrides down North Texas farm roads and small-time criminal escapades take on the power and significance of every great voyage, every triumph, and every retreat and defeat in the history of American civilization.
Preview
ONEEVERYONE: A Q&A with Ann Hamilton
/
23 Jan 2017
/
Kathleen Brady Stimpert
/
0 Comments
Ryan Goolsby at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas
/
21 Jan 2017
/
Jennifer Smart
/
0 Comments
Inauguration Day
/
20 Jan 2017
/
John Forse
/
0 Comments
Some Inauguration Day Wisdom from Pussy Riot, from their recent Texas Visit
/
19 Jan 2017
/
Brandon Zech
/
0 Comments
Top Five: January 19, 2017
/
19 Jan 2017
/
Glasstire
/
1 Comment
Moving the Camera: Rodolfo Choperena’s Photographic Abstractions
/
18 Jan 2017
/
David S. Rubin
/
1 Comment
Houston Begs for Shia LaBeouf, Performance Artist
/
25 Jan 2017
/
Paula Newton
/
0 Comments
Non-Graffiti-Looking Graffiti Doesn’t Get Painted Over
/
24 Jan 2017
/
Paula Newton
/
0 Comments
Houston Gallerist Lloyd Gite is Bringing Cuban Art to Texas
/
23 Jan 2017
/
Glasstire
/
0 Comments
Ann Hamilton Comes to Texas to Calm Us Down
/
23 Jan 2017
/
Paula Newton
/
0 Comments
Craft Artists: Houston’s Center for Contemporary Craft Wants You!
/
22 Jan 2017
/
Glasstire
/
0 Comments
Today, January 21: a Concert in Houston & Butt Prints in San Antonio
/
21 Jan 2017
/
Glasstire
/
0 Comments
Austin
Ann Hamilton: O N E E V E R Y O N E
Ongoing: January 27 through February 24, 2017
UT Visual Arts Center (VAC)
23rd and Trinity Streets, Austin, TX 78712
An exhibition of works made during Ann Hamilton's process of creating her new public art work for UT's Dell Medical School. This show includes smaller panels and working studies of that project.
On the Curve
January 25, 2017
San Antonio
| Ruiz-Healy Art
Rural Kingdoms
January 27, 2017
Austin
| Mass Gallery
I Love America and America Loves Me
January 28, 2017
Houston
| BOX 13 ArtSpace
Richard Serra: Prints
January 28, 2017
Dallas
| Nasher Sculpture Center
Glasstire Top Five: Jan. 26, 2017
Ann Hamilton: ONEEVERYONE
Top Five: Jan. 19, 2017
Glasstire Top Five: Jan. 12, 2017
Glasstire Top Five: Spring Preview 2017
Christina Rees
We're All In This Together, Naked
|
( Jan 26, 2016 )
|
12 Comments
Two recent shows essentially brought blatant sexuality back to a basic truth: we are animals, born naked and without self-consciousness about our bodies and our sensuality.
All work
Rainey Knudson
An Open Letter to the Other 49 States
|
( Jan 24, 2016 )
|
10 Comments
We really do get why you might have a dim view of Texas. We just don't agree with you.
All work
Dave Hickey
Pink Friday
|
( Nov 30, 2015 )
|
6 Comments
America doesn't regulate the casually damned very well. These days we are learning from societies with more proactive compliance agendas.
All work
Andrew Martin at Redbud Gallery, Houston
/
13 Jan 2017
/
Brandon Zech
/
0 Comments
Ann Hamilton: ONEEVERYONE
Pat Johnson
on
Chinquapin Pilgrimage: Searching for Forrest Bess
Steve Gibson
on
An Open Letter to the Other 49 States
Dr. B. G. Bowman
on
Lynné Bowman Cravens: House
Gary Conway
on
Overwhelmed by Wonder: Carolyn Boyd and Lower Pecos Rock Art
JoeSA
on
Moving the Camera: Rodolfo Choperena’s Photographic Abstractions
James
on
Top Five: January 19, 2017
Jeremy Halloway
on
Rachel Wolfson Smith at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin
Gene Elder, San Antonio
on
What Are Artists To Do Now?
Gene Elder, San Antonio
on
What Are Artists To Do Now?
Gene Elder
on
What Are Artists To Do Now?
