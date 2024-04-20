Glasstire’s 2024 Online Auction is Now Live!

by Glasstire April 20, 2024
To view, register for, and bid on the auction, please go here.

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2024 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2024 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 20-27, 2024, this auction features artworks by artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction. Bidding will close at 10:15 PM CDT on April 27, 2024.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening April 27th in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here.

Auction items in addition to those listed below include: a book and tote bundle, courtesy of the Menil Collection Bookstore; a 16-inch Saarinen Side Table, courtesy of Debner; a two-night stay at The Lancaster Hotel in Houston, courtesy of the hotel; and all-inclusive guided trips for either one person or two people to Mexico City, courtesy of AtravesArte Experiences.

A print featuring two Black women in colorful, patterned clothing.

Adrian Armstrong, “Black Owned/MiniTelfar,” 2022, chine colle lithograph with monoprinted element, 15 x 11 inches. Courtesy of Flatbed Press. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A man wearing a cowboy hat and a red shirt turns around, holding a radio communicator.

Bill Willis, “The Bandit,” 2019, watercolor on paper, 10 x 8 inches. Courtesy of the artist. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A watercolor painting depicting palm trees and a sign that says "Champ Burger."

Bill Willis, “Try the Onion Rings,” 2019, watercolor on paper, 11 x 7 inches. Courtesy of the artist. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A watercolor painting of a dining chair made of cane and metal tubing.

Bill Willis, “Whatever,” 2022, watercolor on paper, 14 x 11 inches. Courtesy of the artist. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A painting of a sundae; in the glass is the U.S. Capitol.

Cande Aguilar, “Captial,” 2024, multimedia painting on canvas, 28 x 22 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A ceramic jug featuring a distorted face with multiple eyes, a nose, and a large mouth.

Carl Block, “Face Jug,” 2023, glazed Texas terracotta, 10 x 7 x 5 inches. Courtesy of Webb Gallery

A black and white line drawing featuring swirling shapes, overlaid with yellow, red, and blue dots.

Carl Suddath, “Untitled,” 2021, ink and tempera on paper, 20 x 14 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Inman Gallery

An intricate, patterned, mandala-like drawing.

Catherine Colangelo, “X-13: 7/5/21,” 2021, gouache and graphite on paper, 19 1/2 x 17 1/2 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Koelsch Gallery

A drawing featuring different animals, including a fox and a hawk. The drawing is done in black and white charcoal.

Dan Jian, “The Departure,” 2022, charcoal dust, charcoal pencil, and tracing paper on parchment paper, 27 x 38 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Cris Worley Fine Arts

A green blob sits on a three-dimensional background.

Daniel Calderon Arenas, “Really Random Rock #53,” 2022, NFT accompanied by artist-provided pen plot. Executed in 2022, this work is unique from a long form generative art series of 350 iterations. The project was released through Plottables, a platform dedicated to algorithmically created artwork with engaging with pen plotters. Courtesy of Peter Molick

A painting of a spoonbill bird, seen from below as it flys over the viewer.

Frank X. Tolbert 2, “Spoon Bill 1,” 2014, oil on paper, 22 x 30 inches. Courtesy of Ann Stautberg & Andrew Durham Gallery. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A print of a bare tree. The text reads: I chopped a tree DOWN. Then I chopped it UP.

Gary Sweeney, “More Fun with Language,” 2024, woodcut and letterpress on paper, edition 4/4, 18 x 24 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A pring of a fish featuring the text: Que hace el pez perezoso? Nada.

Gary Sweeney, “NADA (Un Pun),” 2024, woodcut on paper, edition 7/10, 18 x 23.5 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A small sculpture, made of different colored pieces of wood.

James Sterling Pitt, “Untitled,” 2018, acrylic on wood, 7 x 7.5 x 2.5 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Seven Sisters

A weaving made of colored thread, with a cross shape going through the middle.

Jana Vander Lee, “Today,” 2024, warp line, weft wool, rayon, acetate, cotton, 9 x 9 3/4 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Inman Gallery. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

An NFT artwork, featuring blobs of color on a black background.

Jason Ting, “Bubble Blobby #366,” 2021, NFT; interactive animation. This work is unique from a long form generative art series of 500 iterations. The project was released on Art Blocks, a platform dedicated to bringing compelling works of generative digital art to life. To see this piece run live on Art Blocks, please go here. Courtesy of Peter Molick

A painting featuring a skull on a young man's body, with eyes overlaying the person and a halo behind the skull.

Jaylen Pigford, “My Wandering Eyes,” 2021, acrylic on canvas, 48 x 36 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Ivestor Contemporary

A print depicting the repeated pattern of a cube with a gradual gradation.

Jeffrey Dell, “Gravity Well,” 2020, screenprint, 34 x 23 inches. Courtesy of the artist and David Shelton Gallery

A hyperrealistic painting of marsh land.

Ken Mazzu, “Springtime Marshland,” 2023, gouache on paper, 12 x 16 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Foltz Fine Art

A collage made of horizontal stripes of black and magenta paper, with a blue piece of paper vertically cutting across the piece.

Leila McConnell, “Untitled,” 2016, collage, 6 x 6 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Foltz Fine Art

A colorful background is interrupted by the violent thrust of a tiger paw.

Manik Raj Nakra, “Slasher Landscape,” 2023, oil paint, watercolor, wax pastel, oil pastel, ceramic stucco on canvas, 14 x 11 inches. Courtesy of the artist

The outline of an old-timey looking baseball pitcher. The text 1950 and 25 cents is on the painting.

Matt Messinger, “1950 25¢,” 2024, acrylic and linens on canvas, 28 x 28 inches. Courtesy of the artist

Five colorful, uniform, long, horizontal clouds sit on an unprimed canvas.

Matt Messinger, “Clouds,” 2024, acrylic and linens on canvas, 10 x 10 inches. Courtesy of the artist

Gradations and rectangles of color overlap each other on an unprimed canvas.

Matt Messinger, “Color Study 3,” 2024, acrylic and linens on canvas, 10 x 10 inches. Courtesy of the artist

An abstract work featuring colored shapes on a blue background.

Matthew Bourbon, “Selected Poems Head,” 2022, acrylic on canvas, 25 x 18 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A painting featuring streaks of fluorescent-colored pigment on a bubble-looking background.

Melinda Laszczynski, “Slime Time,” 2023, acrylic, glass beads, phosphorescent paint, plastic gems, and paint skin on paper mounted on panel, 12 x 9 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Pablo Cardoza Gallery

A wooden box featuring an LED light that changes colors.

Moon Papas Art, “Moon Papas “-itos” #3,” 2024, pine, LEDs, microcontroller, 10.75 x 9.25 x 3.5 inches. Courtesy of Moon Papas Art

An abstract artwork featuring geometric shapes.

Pat Colville, “Rainless XIII,” 2014, acrylic on paper, 18 1/2 x 12 1/2 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Moody Gallery

A gestural painting is done on a landscape postcard.

Raychael Stine, “Study for Cosmos Cosmos 3 (twilight wonder jammer with black hole),” 2023, acrylic on vintage postcard, 3 1/2 x 5 1/2 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Cris Worley Fine Arts. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A gestural painting is done on a fragmented piece of a photo calendar.

Raychael Stine, “Study for One Jammer Dreams (at wonder-dawn a fountain of joy is a mirror),” 2023, acryilc on vintage calendar, 4 3/4 x 6 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Cris Worley Fine Arts. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC.

A yarn sculpture depicting a white jello mold covered by a purple sauce.

Rebecca Marino, “Panna Cotta (Girls League Cake Sale),” 2024, yarn, 11 x 14 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A yarn sculpture depicting a pineapple jello mold.

Rebecca Marino, “Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Girls League Cake Sale),” 2024, yarn, 11 x 14 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A yarn sculpture depicting a zebra cake covered in pink frosting.

Rebecca Marino, “Pink Coconut Marble Cake (Girls League Cake Sale),” 2024, yarn, 17 x 18 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A carved wooden painting featuring a wolf.

Ricky Armendariz, “El Amante (The Lover),” 2017, oil on carved birch plywood, 24 x 24 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Nicole Longnecker Gallery

A glass sculpture looks like a small mountain range, with many peaks and valleys.

Sarah Sudhoff, “Index of Refraction, Fuchsia,” 2018, glass, 2 x 7 x 5 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A painting featuring a pink house behind a tree.

Steven J. Miller, “Something Like My Neighborhood,” 2021, acrylic on canvas, 20 x 16 inches. Courtesy of artist and Conduit Gallery

A painting featuring a flower landscape.

Tom Jean Webb, “Always Growing,” 2023, acrylic, oil, and oil pastel on canvas, 42 x 32 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Ivestor Contemporary

A cast Lebron James shoe.

Tommy Gregory, “LeBronze 1,” 2020, cast bronze, 6 x 5 x 11 inches. Courtesy of the artist

A boxer wears a large headdress. He is shot with many arrows.

Vincent Valdez, “America’s Finest,” 2014, lithograph, edition 3/60 (printed at Segura Press, University of Notre Dame), 34 7/8 x 23 7/8 inches. Courtesy of the artist. Frame courtesy of Artist Services LLC

A multicolored necklace and earrings.

XZZX, “Gomels Necklace,” 2023, clay, styrofoam, plastic, sterling silver, 24-inch-long necklace; overall display: 17.5 x 15.75 x 7.25 inches. Courtesy of the artist

