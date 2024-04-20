Glasstire’s 2024 Online Auction is Now Live!

To view, register for, and bid on the auction, please go here .

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2024 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2024 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 20-27, 2024, this auction features artworks by artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction. Bidding will close at 10:15 PM CDT on April 27, 2024.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening April 27th in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here.

Follow along and share information about the auction with #glasstireauction.

Auction items in addition to those listed below include: a book and tote bundle, courtesy of the Menil Collection Bookstore; a 16-inch Saarinen Side Table, courtesy of Debner; a two-night stay at The Lancaster Hotel in Houston, courtesy of the hotel; and all-inclusive guided trips for either one person or two people to Mexico City, courtesy of AtravesArte Experiences.