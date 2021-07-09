View Now: Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction

Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction will begin on July 10th at 9 AM CST and will close on July 17th at 9 PM CST.

About the Auction

The Glasstire Auction is a celebration of visual art in Texas. This year, on the occasion of our 20th anniversary, we’re happy to share with you wonderful works by artists from across the state. Featured in this auction are artists who are new to the scene; artists who we’ve known for years; artists who are educators; artists who write for Glasstire; and many others.

Glasstire is a nonprofit, and we rely on this fundraiser to help support our operations. Proceeds from this auction are split between the donating artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing a piece, you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. We hope you enjoy this selection of poignant, funny, wild and beautiful artworks.

Pickup, Delivery & Shipping Information

Pickup, shipping, and delivery will be arranged by Glasstire and the winning bidder. The buyer is responsible for shipping costs, if applicable. Pickup is available at Glasstire’s office in Houston, Texas.