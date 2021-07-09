View Now: Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction

by Glasstire July 9, 2021
Glasstire 20th Anniversary Auction

Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction will begin on July 10th at 9 AM CST and will close on July 17th at 9 PM CST.

If you would like to donate to Glasstire in honor of our 20th anniversary, you can do so here.

About the Auction
The Glasstire Auction is a celebration of visual art in Texas. This year, on the occasion of our 20th anniversary, we’re happy to share with you wonderful works by artists from across the state. Featured in this auction are artists who are new to the scene; artists who we’ve known for years; artists who are educators; artists who write for Glasstire; and many others.

Glasstire is a nonprofit, and we rely on this fundraiser to help support our operations. Proceeds from this auction are split between the donating artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing a piece, you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. We hope you enjoy this selection of poignant, funny, wild and beautiful artworks.

Thank you for your support.

Pickup, Delivery & Shipping Information
Pickup, shipping, and delivery will be arranged by Glasstire and the winning bidder. The buyer is responsible for shipping costs, if applicable. Pickup is available at Glasstire’s office in Houston, Texas.

 

Artwork by Jorge Alegría

Jorge Alegría, 200520.03 (Heaven), 2020, Graphite and ink on paper, mounted on panel, 8 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Artwork by Jorge Alegría

Jorge Alegría, 290420 (Heaven), 2020, Graphite and ink on paper, mounted on panel, 8 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Artwork by Jorge Alegría

Jorge Alegría, Noman (Heaven), 2020, Graphite and ink on paper, mounted on panel, 8 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Artwork by Jorge Alegría

Jorge Alegría, Dark Stars (Heaven), 2020, Ink and colored pencil on paper, mounted on panel, 8 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Charis Ammon

Charis Ammon, The Painter, 2018, Oil on canvas, 12 x 16 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Inman Gallery, Houston

artwork by Kalee Appleton

Kalee Appleton, Desert Sunset (Purple & Coral), 2018, Archival inkjet print with wood frame, 17 1/2 x 25 inches (approximate dimensions), Courtesy of the artist and Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas

artwork by David Alysworth

David Aylsworth, Now and then Ring, 2016, Oil on canvas, 12 x 12 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Inman Gallery, Houston

artwork by Michael Bise

Michael Bise, Mom & Dad, 2011, Graphite on paper, 42 x 42 inches, Courtesy of the Artist and Moody Gallery, Houston

artwork by Shannon Cannings

Shannon Cannings, I Shot the Figure Five, 2015, Oil on panel, 26 x 38 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

artwork by Chuck and George

Chuck & George, Table Scrappin’ Vol. 1 Pg 1, 2014, Hand-colored linoleum cut on board, edition 1/5, 24 3/4 x 30 1/4 inches, Courtesy of the artists

artwork by Ryan Thayer Davis

Ryan Thayer Davis, Semaphore, 2020, Oil on canvas, 22 x 30 inches, Courtesy of artist and Ivester Contemporary, Austin

artwork by Clark Derbes

Clark Derbes, Squaredance, 2016, Gouache on canvas, 36 x 30 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Devin Borden Gallery, Houston

artwork by Raul Rene Gonzalez

Raul Rene Gonzalez, Street Scene (Back to Back) (Front view), 2017, Acrylic, graphite, house paint, archival ballpoint pen, and reflective tape on concrete, 15 x 19 x 4 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Raul Rene Gonzalez

Raul Rene Gonzalez, Street Scene (Back to Back) (Back view), 2017, Acrylic, graphite, house paint, archival ballpoint pen, and reflective tape on concrete, 15 x 19 x 4 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Gao Hang

Gao Hang, The Boss, 2021, Acrylic on canvas, 20 x 10 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

artwork by Hillerbrand+Magsamen

Hillerbrand+Magsamen, A Device for Integrated Principles, 2018, Archival inkjet print, Print: 18 x 18 inches; framed: 25 1/2 x 25 1/2 inches, Courtesy of the artists

artwork by Letitia Huckaby

Letitia Huckaby, Studies for Koinonia, 2020, Set of five pigment prints on cotton fabric, 10 x 5 7/8 inches each, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Sedrick Huckaby

Sedrick E. Huckaby, America’s Son, 2016, Lithograph with watercolor on paper, 26 1/2 x 20 1/4 inches, Courtesy of Huckaby Studios

artwork by Earlie Hudnall Jr.

Earlie Hudnall, Jr., Bouncing Boys, 1980, Gelatin silver print, Print: 12 x 10 1/2 inches; framed: 22 x 17 1/2 inches, Courtesy of the artist and PDNB Gallery, Dallas

artwork by Brian Jones

Brian Keith Jones, Meanwhile…back in Dallas, 2014, Hand-colored linoleum cut on board, edition 11/30, 21 x 27 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Ro2 Art, Dallas

artwork by Calder Kamin

Calder Kamin, Plastic Perennials, 2019, Plastic cutlery, cups, straws, and bits, Mardi Gras beads, and koozies on wood, 11 x 29 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Misty Keasler

Misty Keasler, Round Caged Bed (Dirty), Hotel Pamplona, Osaka, 2005, C-print, edition 4/10, 30 x 30 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Holly Johnson Gallery, Dallas

artwork by Patrick Kelly

Patrick L. Kelly, Glacier 1966, 2016, Color pencil on synthetic paper, 9 x 12 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Annette Lawrence

Annette Lawrence, 12/09-1, 2009, Graphite on paper, 17.5 x 12 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Conduit Gallery, Dallas

artwork by Annette Lawrence

Annette Lawrence, 12/09-2, 2009, Graphite on paper, 17.5 x 12 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Conduit Gallery, Dallas

artwork by Annette Lawrence

Annette Lawrence, 12/09-3, 2009, Graphite on paper, 12 x 17.5 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Conduit Gallery, Dallas

artwork by Annette Lawrence

Annette Lawrence, 12/09-4, 2009, Graphite on paper, 17.5 x 12 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Conduit Gallery, Dallas

artwork by Alejandro Macias

Alejandro Macias, Ongoing (II), 2020, Oil and acrylic on canvas, 24 x 18 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

artwork by Paho Mann

Paho Mann, Spiderman Camera, 110mm Film Camera, 2019, Archival pigment print, edition 1/5, 31 x 40 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Galleri Urbane, Dallas

artwork by Yasuyo Maruyama

Yasuyo Maruyama, Morgan 2, 2020, Oil on panel, 12 x 12 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Ro2 Art, Dallas

artwork by Mark Menjivar

Mark Menjivar, Midwife, 2008, Archival pigment print mounted to archival board, 30 x 24 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Mark Menjivar

Mark Menjivar, Migration Stories and Various Books, A collection of the artist’s printed matter from various projects, stored in a clamshell box. Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Leigh Merrill

Leigh Merrill, Storefront, 2019, Pigment print, edition 2/5, Print: 20 x 20 inches; framed: 21 x 21 inches, Courtesy of the artist and the Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

Artwork by Nic Nicosia

Nic Nicosia, Real Pictures #11, 1988/2010, Archival inkjet on Hahnmülle paper, edition 101/150, 11 x 9 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas

artwork by Deborah Roberts

Deborah Roberts, The Front Lines, 2019, Pigment print on paper with collage element, artist proof, numbered 00/10, 24 x 17 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Julie Speed

Julie Speed, The Last War, 2020, Gouache and collage on paper, 10 1/2 x 7 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by James Surls

James Surls, Intent, 2019, Screenprint sugarlift etching, lhotka jute mounted on Magnani Pescia paper, edition 10/10, 20 x 24 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel

Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel, Untitled, 2021, Wood stain on claybord, 36 x 24 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Bruce Lee Webb

Bruce Lee Webb, Bird, 2021, Ink on canvas, 54 1/2 X 51 1/2 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Webb Gallery, Waxahachie

artwork by Jeff Wheeler

Jeff F. Wheeler, The Family That Stays Together, 2021, Ink and watercolor on paper in artist’s frame, Piece: 13 x 15 inches; framed: 18 x 23 inches, Courtesy of the artist and SPACE C7, San Antonio

artwork by Bill Willis

Bill Willis, Untitled (Plant), 2015, Oil on canvas, 20 x 16 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Bill Willis

Bill Willis, Untitled (Couch), 2020, Watercolor on paper, 14 x 11 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Bill Willis

Bill Willis, Untitled (Agave and Aloe), 2020, Watercolor on paper, 14 x 11 inches, Courtesy of the artist

artwork by Bill Willis

Bill Willis, Untitled (Chamberlain Building), 2019, Watercolor on paper, 10 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

 

