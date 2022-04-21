Glasstire’s Auction is Now Live!

by Glasstire April 21, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

View, register for, and bid on the auction by clicking here.

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2022 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2022 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 22-29, 2022, this auction features artworks by 30 artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening April 29 in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here for more information.

Follow along and share information about the auction with #glasstireauction.

A colorful, densely patterned drawing.

Adrian Esparza, “Midnight Kite #2,” 2017, pen on paper, 18 x 18 inches; 23 x 23 inches framed, courtesy of the artist and Cris Worley Fine Arts

A painting of two figures.

Alexis Pye, “Louie,” 2019, oil on panel, 11.75 x 11.75 x 3.625 inches, courtesy of the artist and Inman Gallery

A photo of a light artwork that reads "This present moment used to be the unimaginable future"

Alicia Eggert, “This Present Moment,” 2021, lenticular print mounted to Dibond with wood cleat, 18 x 24 inches, courtesy of the artist and Liliana Bloch Gallery

A collage featuring old paper and found photos.

Bethany Johnson, “We Live on a Planet: 01234567,” 2019, collage on paper, 9 3/4 x 7 1/4 inches; 11.5 x 9 inches framed, courtesy of the artist and Moody Gallery

A painting featuring a landscape view of a bayou, greenery, and a highway overpass.

Bill Willis, “Allen’s Landing,” 2020, watercolor on paper, 10 x 8 inches, courtesy of the artist

A painting of various foods (they look like cakes) on a table.

Bill Willis, “Cooking Show,” 2021, watercolor on paper, 16 x 11 inches, courtesy of the artist

A painting of a house. Behind the house we see a water tower and a bright sky with many clouds.

Bill Willis, “Ty & Astrid (Former Home, Marfa),” 2021, watercolor on paper 14 x 11 inches, courtesy of the artist

A close-up painting of an orange tiger lily flower.

Bradley Kerl, “Tiger Lily,” 2019, oil on canvas, 48 x 36 inches, courtesy of the artist

An angular painting of a man. He is wearing a hat and is shirtless.

Cruz Ortiz, “Untitled,” 2021, oil on canvas, 16 x 12 inches, courtesy of the artist and Olivia Ortiz

A photograph of a tree. The tree obscures a framed drawing of a wolf.

David Politzer, “Wolf Drawing, Gunnison,” 2011, C-print, 30 x 30 inches, courtesy of the artist

An abstract, hard-edge painting featuring many swirling, colorful lines.

DUAL, “Quarantine at Sea,” 2020, aerosol on canvas, 20 x 16 inches, courtesy of the artist

A portrait of a figure with rosy cheeks. They are shirtless and cherub-looking.

Heyd Fontenot, 1 Custom Portrait Commission. See auction site for additional details. Courtesy of the artist and Conduit Gallery

A double portrait, where a person is whispering into their own ear.

Heyd Fontenot, Suite of 3 Custom Portrait Commissions. See auction site for additional details. Courtesy of the artist and Conduit Gallery

An abstract painting featuring blue and orange trapezoids.

Jessica Simorte, “Big Tile,” 2019, acrylic on canvas, 24 x 20 inches, courtesy of the artist

An abstract artwork, featuring many black, gray and white shapes and lines.

Jillian Conrad, “Untitled,” 2010, mixed media on paper mounted to drywall, 24 x 24 inches, courtesy of Victoria and Marshal Lightman

A painting of a war plane. It is camouflaged and displays the Japanese flag.

John Forse, “Oscar,” 2021, gouache and acrylic on board, 5 x 16 inches; 9 1/4 x 20 1/4 framed, courtesy of the artist

An abstract artwork featuring images that are obscured by black bars.

John Pomara, “Follow the Yellow Brick Road (Artist Proof),” 2020, unique archival ink jet on paper, 21 1/2 x 16 1/2 inches; 27 x 22 inches framed, courtesy of the artist and Barry Whistler Gallery

An abstract painting. The work is mostly gray, but other colors slightly come throuhg.

Josh Hagler, “Suns (Beyond Selves),” 2012-2019, mixed media on canvas on wood, 16 x 12 inches, courtesy of the artist

A sculpture made of may different pieces of red, blue, and green fabric.

Kaneem Smith, “Laborscape No. 2,” 2018, dyed cotton and mixed fabric, acrylic medium on plywood, 27 x 21.50 inches, courtesy of the artist and Nicole Longnecker Gallery

An abstract collage, featuring many rectangular forms in various shades of red.

Leila McConnell, “Untitled,” 2016, collage on paper, 7 x 5 inches; 16.25 x 14.25 inches framed, courtesy of Foltz Fine Art

A patterned artwork featuring brown, yellow, pink, and rose shapes on a blue background.

Leslie Wilkes, “20.31,” 2020, gouache on paper, 12 x 12 inches; 21 x 21 inches framed, courtesy of the artist and Barry Whistler Gallery

A white on white painting. Blue trapezoid-like shapes are outlined on the picture plane.

Matt Messinger, “Blue Planes,” 2018, found linens, clear gesso, and oil on canvas, 18 x 14 inches, courtesy of Devin Borden Gallery, Foltz Fine Art, and the artist

A collage featuring comic book, colorful paper formed into the outline of a face.

Matt Messinger, “Popeye,” 2020, mixed Media collage on panel, 10 x 8 inches, courtesy of Devin Borden Gallery, Foltz Fine Art, and the artist

An abstract painting featuring purple, orange, and yellow colors. There are many angular shapes, including two triangles at the top and bottom that touch in the middle.

Max Manning, “Untitled (PPR371),” 2022, acrylic on yupo paper on panel, 20 x 16 inches, courtesy of the artist

A trapezoidal artwork that is painted orange and hanging on a wall.

Myke Venable, “Orange Formation,” 2016, acrylic paint on wood, 19 x 29 x 2 inches, courtesy of the artist

A vibrant, optical illusion artwork.

Orna Feinstein, “Meristem #1,” 2013, monoprint on laser cut paper, 22 x 30 inches; 27 x 35 inches framed, courtesy of the artist

A realistic looking collage of wood handled kitchen knives.

Paul Kittelson, “Knives,” 2016, glass, contact paper, wood, 19 1/2 x 25 1/4 framed, courtesy of Victoria and Marshal Lightman

A print featuring a gray background and many bright, colorful shapes in the foreground.

Rachel Livedalen, “Portraiture 179,” 2019, screenprint on paper, 19 x 15 inches; 22 3/4 x 19 3/8 inches framed, courtesy of the artist and Erin Cluley Gallery

A painting of three figures. One stands in the middle, in front of paintings of the other two figures. The piece also has text, which is the painting's title.

Riley Holloway, “Surround Yourself with Legends,” 2022, oil on canvas, 66 1/2 x 46 inches, courtesy of the artist and Erin Cluley Gallery

A collage artwork featuring various drawings of figures on found paper and stitched together.

Robert Hodge, “Space Is the Place,” 2021, mixed media collage, acrylic, spray paint, hemp thread on reclaimed maps, 30 x 43 inches; 35 1/4 x 48 1/2 inches framed, courtesy of the artist and David Shelton Gallery

An abstract painting featuring many circular motifs. The work is very bright, in orange, pink, purple, and blue.

Robert Ruello, “TNOTS #09,” 2014, acrylic and flashe on canvas, 20 x 16 inches, courtesy of the artist and Inman Gallery

An abstract, curvy drawing in blue marker.

Ryan Goolsby, “Untitled,” 2020, archival marker on yupo paper, 41 x 29 inches, courtesy of the artist and Davis Cohen Art

A print featuring many wavy lines in red, orange, blue, green, and black.

Stella Sullivan, “Linescape,” 1970, silkscreen on paper, 2 x 2 inches; 11 x 11 inches framed, courtesy of Foltz Fine Art

An abstract landscape, featuring many circular pattern motifs in bright colors.

Zeke Williams, “Grand Wash, Capitol Reef,” 2021, oil on CNC carved Russian birch plywood, red oak frame, 40 x 60 inches, courtesy of the artist, Erin Cluley Gallery, and Eugene Binder Gallery

0 comment

You may also like

Checking in With: Brandon Thompson

May 22, 2020

View Now: Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction

July 9, 2021

Checking in With: Jenelle Esparza

May 19, 2020

Checking In With: Ryder Richards

May 14, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: