Glasstire’s Auction is Now Live!

View, register for, and bid on the auction by clicking here

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2022 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2022 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 22-29, 2022, this auction features artworks by 30 artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening April 29 in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here for more information.

Follow along and share information about the auction with #glasstireauction.