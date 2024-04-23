Meadows Museum Announces 2024 Moss/Chumley Awardee

The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas has named Du Chau as the recipient of the 2024 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award, which includes a $3,000 cash prize. Established in 1995, the Moss/Chumley Award is granted annually to a North Texas artist who has exhibited professionally for at least ten years and has a record of community advocacy.

Mr. Chau is a ceramic artist and curator based in Dallas. He has organized more than 50 national and international exhibitions. Mr. Chau is also a co-founder of Goldmark Cultural Center, an arts center with artist studios and exhibition galleries, where he helped to create the Anthony Okonofua International Artist Residency program.

His abstract work, which often uses clay and piano wire, is inspired by childhood memories. Of his art, Mr. Chau has said, “[it] is anchored by allusions to fruit, herbs, and berries, deeply significant to my relationship with my parents and Vietnamese heritage.” His work has been exhibited in museums and galleries across the U.S., including the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, San Angelo, TX; the Fosdick-Nelson Gallery, Alfred, NY; and Reeves House Visual Arts Center, Woodstock, GA. He has also participated in the 2017 National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts International Residency Award and the 2016 Ceramics Residencies Exhibitions Teaching & the Arts Foundation residency.

The jury for the 2024 Moss/Chumley Award included Vicki Meek, 2023 Moss/Chumley recipient; Jessica Baldivieso, an artist and educator; Terri Provencal, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief at PATRON Magazine; Dr. Marta M. Torres, an educator, artist, change advocate and arts administrator; Ashlyn Lee, Assistant Registrar for the Meadows; Cristina Aldrich, the 2023-24 Center for Spain in America Curatorial Fellow at the Meadows; and Olivia Turner, a curatorial assistant at the Meadows.

In a press release, Ms. Lee stated, “Chau’s unwavering dedication to the North Texas art community is epitomized by his development of the Goldmark Cultural Center, which provides affordable artist studios to over 170 artists, as well as Chau’s profound impact in teaching emerging students at Dallas College’s Brookhaven campus for over two decades. Chau’s remarkable contributions exemplify the spirit of artistic excellence and community engagement that the Moss/Chumley Award celebrates.”

Mr. Chau remarked, “I am deeply grateful to the jury for choosing me to receive the 2024 Moss/Chumley Award. This recognition is a profound honor, affirming my artistic path. I remain steadfast in my dedication to furthering the art world and supporting fellow artists.”

