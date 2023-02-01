SMU’s Meadows Museum Opens Call for 2023 Moss/Chumley Award

The Dallas-based Meadows Museum, part of Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts, has sent out a call for applications for its 2023 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award.

Each year since 1995, the award has been bestowed upon a North Texas artist of note who has, according to a press release from the museum, “exhibited professionally for at least ten years and who has a proven track record as an active community advocate for the visual arts.”

Artists working in drawing, painting, sculpture, assemblage, construction, video, photography, performance, and installation will be considered. This year’s prize of $3,000 (up from $2,500 last year) will be awarded to an artist from one of the following North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant or Wise.

Last year’s winner, Dallas artist and Sweet Pass Sculpture Park Co-Director Tamara Johnson, will help jury this year’s prize. She will be joined on the panel by a sampling of North Texas arts professionals that includes writer Nancy Cohen Israel, University of North Texas professors Laura Evans and Angela Gonzalez Hall, Texas Vignette Art Fair Manager Danielle Naylor, Miranda Saylor and Olivia Turner from the Meadows Museum, and Texas Christian University gallery manager Kay Seedig.

Interested applicants may visit the Meadows Museum’s website to download an application. There is a $15 application fee, and the deadline to submit is March 3, 2023. The recipient will be announced in April 2023. Questions may be directed to Olivia Turner via email at [email protected].