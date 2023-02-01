SMU’s Meadows Museum Opens Call for 2023 Moss/Chumley Award

by Glasstire February 1, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Dallas-based Meadows Museum, part of Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts, has sent out a call for applications for its 2023 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award. 

Each year since 1995, the award has been bestowed upon a North Texas artist of note who has, according to a press release from the museum, “exhibited professionally for at least ten years and who has a proven track record as an active community advocate for the visual arts.” 

Artists working in drawing, painting, sculpture, assemblage, construction, video, photography, performance, and installation will be considered. This year’s prize of $3,000 (up from $2,500 last year) will be awarded to an artist from one of the following North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant or Wise.

amara-Johnson-Deviled Egg and Okra Column, 2020

Tamara Johnson with her sculpture “Deviled Egg and Okra Column.”

Last year’s winner, Dallas artist and Sweet Pass Sculpture Park Co-Director Tamara Johnson, will help jury this year’s prize. She will be joined on the panel by a sampling of North Texas arts professionals that includes writer Nancy Cohen Israel, University of North Texas professors Laura Evans and Angela Gonzalez Hall, Texas Vignette Art Fair Manager Danielle Naylor, Miranda Saylor and Olivia Turner from the Meadows Museum, and Texas Christian University gallery manager Kay Seedig.

Interested applicants may visit the Meadows Museum’s website to download an application. There is a $15 application fee, and the deadline to submit is March 3, 2023. The recipient will be announced in April 2023. Questions may be directed to Olivia Turner via email at [email protected]

0 comment

You may also like

Meadows Museum Acquires Painting in Honor of Late...

February 18, 2018

Bernardo Vallarino Wins Meadows Museums’ 2020 Moss/Chumley Award

May 7, 2020

Meadows Museum Becomes First in Texas to Offer...

March 23, 2022

Paris is Looming: Canvas & Silk at SMU’s...

January 4, 2022

Recent Acquisitions by Texas Art Museums Include Works...

November 19, 2022

Tamara Johnson Wins Meadows Museum’s 2022 Moss/Chumley Award

May 12, 2022

Checking in With: Giovanni Valderas

May 20, 2020

This and That: Johannes Vermeer and Salvador Dalí

January 2, 2023

North Texas Artists: Applications Open for 2022 Moss/Chumley...

January 20, 2022

Top Five: December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: