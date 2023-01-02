This and That: Johannes Vermeer and Salvador Dalí

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Reading letters

On view at the Meadows Museum in Dallas through January 15, 2023, Dalí/Vermeer: A Dialogue pairs Johannes Vermeer’s Woman in Blue Reading a Letter (c.1663) with Salvador Dali’s later interpretation of the work, The Image Disappears (1938). On loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí in Figueres, respectively, this exhibition marks the first time the pair of works are on view together.

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan