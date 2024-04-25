In partnership with artist Kristi Rangel, Houston’s East End District will host the third installment of the Witness Series, which explores the relationship between the city’s Latinx community and the environment.

The series was conceived in 2022 by Ms. Rangel, a multi-disciplinary artist and education advocate, along with Jaime González, a conservationist and storyteller. Through their work, the pair supports environmental and green space equity. The Witness project shares the histories and experiences of communities of color and emphasizes their shared appreciation of nature.

In a press release, Ms. Rangel noted, “My work revolves around the belief that environmental equity is a fundamental human right. I envision the Witness Series as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and dialogues that inspire individuals to forge deeper connections with nature, others, and themselves. Through the transformative power of art and nature, I hope to facilitate healing within our communities.”

This third part in the Witness Series, titled Meditations/Meditaciones, is inspired by Pablo Neruda’s poem, The Book of Questions, which poses over 300 imaginative questions that allow for personal and collective reflection. Some examples include: “Why do trees conceal the splendor of their roots? Why does the earth grieve when the violets appear? Is it true our desires must be watered with dew?”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with bilingual writers, visual artists, and environmentalists as they consider the importance of the natural world. The Houston Audubon will be on hand to assist with bird watching and identification and Latino Outdoors Houston will provide a child-friendly activity. Following the event, Latinx authors will write about their Witness experience, and their work will be posted on the Grackle and Grackle Literary Services website.

Dan Joyce, Vice President of the East End District and Executive Director of the East End Houston Cultural District, remarked, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Kristi and Jaime to bring this transformative immersive [experience] to our East End community, exploring the relationship between our residents and the landscape of Mason Park.”

The event will take place on Saturday, April 27 at Mason Park (541 S. 75th St.), between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Attendance is free and registration is not required.

Learn more about past and future Witness Series events via the Community Artists’ Collective website.