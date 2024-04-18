Affordable Art Fair Austin Announces Participating Galleries

The Affordable Art Fair has announced local, national, and international galleries participating in its upcoming inaugural Austin-based event.

Earlier this year, the fair, which hosts events in 11 cities across the world, announced that it will debut its inaugural Austin edition this spring. More than 60 galleries will be displaying thousands of artworks by emerging and established living artists. The prices of works will range from $100 to $10,000.

Austin-based Big Medium is partnering with the Affordable Art Fair to present an exhibition on-site at the fair highlighting artists with Texas connections. In a press release announcing the partnership, Cori Teague, Director of the Affordable Art Fair Austin, said, “This partnership will help continue pushing Affordable Art Fair’s mission of transforming what the contemporary art market looks like and the communities that the buyers of these works represent. We’re committed to creating an inclusive and unifying environment, believing that art serves as a powerful common ground to bring diverse communities together.”

Other participating local galleries include Canopy Collective, Davis Gallery & Framing, Dimmitt Contemporary Art, Flatbed Press, Koelsch Gallery, McLennon Pen Co, Sage Studio, Wally Workman Gallery, and more. Additionally, other Texas galleries include Kirk Hopper Fine Art from Dallas; Gallery A.M.P.S., Koslov Larsen, and Off the Wall Gallery from Houston; and Washington Gallery from Waco. See a full list of participating galleries at the Affordable Art Fair website.

The fair will take place from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19 at the Palmer Events Center (900 Barton Springs Rd). Ticket prices range from $14 for general admission to $50 for special events, with discounts available for active military and veterans, people with accessibility needs, students, and senior citizens. Children under 16 can attend the fair at no charge. See the viewing times below and purchase tickets via Eventbrite.

OPENING TIMES

*Requires specific ticket or Private View + All-Access Pass

Thursday, May 16

*Private View | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, May 17

General Admission | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Art After Dark | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

*Family Hours | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

General Admission | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Special Program: Artist Is In | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Printing Workshop | 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

General Admission | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

*Fair Director’s Tour | 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Printing Workshop | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.