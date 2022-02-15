Big Medium & Tito’s Announce $15,000 Open Call for Austin Artists

by Jessica Fuentes February 15, 2022
Big Medium has announced the open call for the Tito’s Prize, a $15,000 award given annually to one Austin-based artist.

Funded by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, an Austin-based distillery that has been in operation since 1995, the Tito’s Prize is open to all artists living within a seventeen-mile radius of the Capitol building. Artists working in any discipline and at any stage in their career are encouraged to apply. 

The winner will be chosen by a three-person panel which includes Allison Glenn, an independent curator and writer who briefly served as Senior Curator and Director of Public Art at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston; Elyse Gonzales, Director of Ruby City in San Antonio; and Coka Treviño, Curator and Director of Programming at Big Medium. Along with receiving the monetary prize, the winner will also have a solo exhibition in the Big Medium Gallery at Canopy, a multipurpose creative space in East Austin. The winner’s exhibition is scheduled for October 15, 2022 – January 8, 2023.

Past Tito’s Prize winners include:
2021: Ariel René Jackson in collaboration with Michael J. Love
2019-2020: Betelhem Makonnen
2018: Steve Parker
2017: Zack Ingram

The application deadline is March 1, 2022, and the winner will be announced on March 31. To learn more about the Prize guidelines and to submit your application, go to Submittable.

