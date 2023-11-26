Coka Treviño Opens The Projecto Gallery, a New Space in Austin

Coka Treviño, who serves as the Curator and Director of Programming for Big Medium, recently opened The Projecto Gallery within Big Medium’s new building in South Austin.

Located at 4201 S. Congress Avenue in Suite 323, Big Medium’s 14,000-square-foot building includes 1,500-square-feet of gallery spaces that are rented out by other organizations. These four spaces range in size from 400 to 600-square-feet. Currently, three of the four spaces have been rented, including the space which Ms. Treviño has secured for The Projecto Gallery.

Ms. Treviño was born in Monterrey, Mexico where she also worked at the Museum of Contemporary Arts of Monterrey, an experience that led her down the path of curating. In 2009, while living in Monterrey, she founded The Projecto, with the goal of fostering cultural exchange between various cities. The following year, she moved to Austin, where she began connecting local institutions with international artists. Beyond her work at Big Medium, Ms. Treviño is an independent curator of music and art .

According to The Projecto’s website, the gallery will focus on presenting experimental projects by emerging and established artists. The inaugural exhibition, Pleasure Ground, features works by Ron Geibel, an Assistant Professor of Art at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Mr. Geibel’s work explores queer identity through intimacy, pleasure, authority, and desire. The exhibition will be on view through January 6, 2024.

Learn more about The Projecto Gallery and stay up to date with its exhibitions and programs via the organization’s website.