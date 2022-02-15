Allison Glenn Departs the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

In a press release, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) has announced that Allison Glenn is leaving her role as Senior Curator and Director of Public Art this month, though a specific date for her departure was not provided.

Ms. Glenn joined CAMH this past August and, at that time, spoke enthusiastically about the opportunity to expand the museum’s collaborative efforts. In the press release announcing her departure, Ms. Glenn states, “It has been an honor to be a part of CAMH. My departure will provide me with the opportunity to focus on the meaningful work of connecting artists and publics through thoughtful and careful curatorial leadership. I have enjoyed my time in Houston, and am excited to take on new roles, including co-curating the Counterpublic Triennial, opening April 2023, in St. Louis.”

Of Ms. Glenn’s departure, Hesse McGraw, the museum’s Executive Director remarked, “Allison Glenn is a talented curator, and we believe she will continue to have notable impacts in the global art community. While her time with CAMH was shorter than expected, we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

He continued, “Although we are disappointed by this change to our team, our mission and programs will continue without disruption.” CAMH has begun a search to fill this position.

Currently, the CAMH’s curatorial staff is comprised of Rebecca Matalon, who joined the museum in 2018, and Patricia Restrepo, who has worked at the institution since 2014. Mr. McGraw, who was hired as the CAMH’s director in 2019, also has a curatorial background. The museum’s most recent exhibition, The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, was organized by Valerie Cassel Oliver, who left the CAMH in 2017 after a 16-year tenure to join the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.