Deasil Announces Slate of Spring Shows

Deasil, the roving programmatic collaborative of Hilary Hunt and Arturo Palacios (both formerly of Art Palace gallery in Houston), has announced a series of exhibitions that will premiere across Texas this spring. Established a little less than a year ago, Deasil was Mr. Palacios and Ms. Hunt’s response to the new way galleries and gallerists do business in the digital age. By forgoing the typical gallery business model and instead taking a role that falls somewhere between gallerist, curator, and consultant, the duo are developing a niche by collaborating with artists and existing spaces to present shows across Texas.

Their 2018 programming kicked off with solo exhibitions in different Texas cities by Raychael Stine, Liz and Maurice Trevino, Robyn O’Neil, and Cruz Ortiz, and a group show at Southwestern University featuring works by The Bridge Club, Buster Graybill, Liss La Fleur, and Ana Fernandez.

Now, in 2019, Deasil has announced seven new projects across the state. All solo exhibitions, the shows’ venues range widely and include small house galleries, commercial spaces, and non-profit organizations. See below for a full schedule.

Seth Alverson: 02-23-19

Sala Diaz (San Antonio)

February 23 – March 30

Gabo Martinez: Sueños de Turquesa

Front Gallery (Houston)

March 3 – March 23

Sophia Anthony: The Speaking Silence

The Bermac (Houston)

March 9 – March 30

Charlie Kitchen: Interpolations

Optical Project (Houston)

March 16 – April 6

Manik Raj Nakra: In God’s Kingdom

Poissant Gallery (Houston)

March 23 – April 13

Katy Heinlein: Snake Eyes

McClain Gallery (Houston)

April 6 – April 27

Nathan Randall Green: Everyone Universe, Everyone Dust

Big Medium, concurrent with Fusebox Festival (Austin)

April 19 – May 18