Deasil Announces Slate of Spring Shows

by Brandon Zech February 21, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Painting by Los Angeles Artist Seth Alverson

A painting by Seth Alverson

Deasil, the roving programmatic collaborative of Hilary Hunt and Arturo Palacios (both formerly of Art Palace gallery in Houston), has announced a series of exhibitions that will premiere across Texas this spring. Established a little less than a year ago, Deasil was Mr. Palacios and Ms. Hunt’s response to the new way galleries and gallerists do business in the digital age. By forgoing the typical gallery business model and instead taking a role that falls somewhere between gallerist, curator, and consultant, the duo are developing a niche by collaborating with artists and existing spaces to present shows across Texas.

Their 2018 programming kicked off with solo exhibitions in different Texas cities by Raychael Stine, Liz and Maurice Trevino, Robyn O’Neil, and Cruz Ortiz, and a group show at Southwestern University featuring works by The Bridge Club, Buster Graybill, Liss La Fleur, and Ana Fernandez.

a work by Gabo Martinez

Artwork by Gabo Martinez

Now, in 2019, Deasil has announced seven new projects across the state. All solo exhibitions, the shows’ venues range widely and include small house galleries, commercial spaces, and non-profit organizations. See below for a full schedule.

Seth Alverson: 02-23-19
Sala Diaz (San Antonio)
February 23 – March 30

Gabo Martinez: Sueños de Turquesa
Front Gallery (Houston)
March 3 – March 23

Sophia Anthony: The Speaking Silence
The Bermac (Houston)
March 9 – March 30

Charlie Kitchen: Interpolations
Optical Project (Houston)
March 16 – April 6

Manik Raj Nakra: In God’s Kingdom
Poissant Gallery (Houston)
March 23 – April 13

Katy Heinlein: Snake Eyes
McClain Gallery (Houston)
April 6 – April 27

Nathan Randall Green: Everyone Universe, Everyone Dust
Big Medium, concurrent with Fusebox Festival (Austin)
April 19 – May 18

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: September 21, 2017 with Lucia Simek

September 21, 2017

Highlights from the Texas Contemporary

October 5, 2015

Drawings!: My Favorites From Houston 2012

December 29, 2012

Redefining the Gallery

November 14, 2017

Nathan Green at Art Palace

February 23, 2014

Stuff to See: Holiday Edition, Part I

December 16, 2011

It’s Happening in Houston

May 10, 2010

Top Five: September 15, 2016 with Emily Peacock

September 15, 2016

Rebecca Marino: The Best Available Evidence

August 8, 2016

Art Palace Announces New Name, New Shows, New...

March 22, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: