Glasstire 4×4: Charlie Kitchen – Who or what has influenced your work?

“My most significant influence was attending college at Texas State and studying under the professors there who sparked my interest in this large-format process, exposing me to photographers like Jessica Eaton, Hannah Whitaker, and Dan Boardman.”

San Antonio artist Charlie Kitchen answers the question “What/who has influenced your work?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a new video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Charlie Kitchen here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.