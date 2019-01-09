Glasstire 4×4: Adriana Corral – Who has influenced your work?

January 9, 2019
“One of the most influential artists for me has been Teresita Fernández. The exhibition that was profoundly impactful was an exhibition she had at the Blanton Museum in Austin, Texas. The moment that I walked in — to see her name emblazoned on the wall, when you rarely see a Latina artist with a solo exhibition… .”

San Antonio artist Adriana Corral answers the question “Who has influenced your work?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a new video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Adriana Corral here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

