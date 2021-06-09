Glasstire 3×3: Bucky Miller — Why are you an artist?

Houston-based artist Bucky Miller answers the question Why are you an artist? as part of an 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series, 3×3: Artist Q+A, follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured Houston artists include Violette Bule, Bucky Miller, and Gabo Martinez. The Dallas series, already published, features Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in June and July.

Learn more about Bucky Miller here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

Bucky Miller:

“I fell in love with art a long time ago. With photography specifically. Love is an essentially irrational thing.”