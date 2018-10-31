Glasstire 4×4: Mari Hernandez – What artwork are you most proud of?

“My first solo exhibition was titled ‘What Remains.’ As a statement it refers to perseverance. As a question it refers to what is left to be said.”

San Antonio artist Mari Hernandez answers the question “What artwork are you most proud of?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a new video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Mari Hernandez here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

