Artist-Run Spaces: Deadline Approaching for Discounted Satellite Art Show Applications

Discounted Satellite Art Show exhibitor applications are now open for the fair’s fourth iteration, which will run concurrently with Art Basel Miami. Founded as a venue for young dealers, artist-run spaces and non-profits to show in Miami during Basel week, Satellite has quickly gained traction for the various innovative artist projects, installations, and up-and-coming talent it fosters. Past years of the fair have been located on Miami Beach itself, housed in hotels in a model mirroring that of Aqua Art Miami, wherein each gallery/organization transforms an individual hotel room into its temporary exhibition space. Satellite’s 2018 fair, however, will instead take place in the city’s Arts and Entertainment District, across the street from The Ice Palace Studios, NADA Miami’s new venue.

This venue change will allow the fair to take on an even more DIY aesthetic: instead of a white-walled tent structure, Satellite will offer exhibitors “storage containers, construction offices and a ‘drive in’ mobile platform (art vehicle parking),” creating a small city of galleries with their own unique spaces. Additionally, the venue will allow the fair to bring in large-scale public installations and projects.

Though Satellite is growing in ambition, it still claims an affinity for helping younger spaces and artists:

“We will continue to champion young galleries, artist-run spaces and alternative spaces in an effort to allow access to groundbreaking new works of art for arts patrons and the community at large. SATELLITE exhibits critical works of art that are both exploratory and transformative, all within an inclusionary setting. #notbasel”

Discounted Satellite Art Show applications ($5 off per square foot) are now open, and are due by August 1, 2018. The fair’s new model offers various exhibition options:

• 160 sq foot container (8′ x 8’6″ x 20′) ($28 sq ft)

• 320 sq foot container (8′ x 8’6″ x 40) ($20 sq ft)

• 160 sq foot construction office with A/C (8′ x 8’6″ x 20′) ( $40 a sq ft)

• 320 sq foot construction office with A/C (8′ x 8’6″ x 40) ($28 sq ft)

Other exhibition opportunities include:

Vehicle Exhibition Platforms ($25 sq ft)

Specialty RV’s, Trailers, buses, or other assorted vehicles transformed for the exhibition, AKA the “drive-in” option. Must be stationary for the duration of the fair. Application for the drive in option can be submitted on our application portal. Vehicle exhibits can be in tandem with booth exhibits or independent.

Public Installations Program

We’re accepting proposals for large-scale public works of art. Applications can be submitted along with a booth proposal or as a separate project. This is a great option for organizations wishing to make a big impact during Miami Basel.

Past Texas spaces that have participated in the fair include The Haunt Collective (2017), the University of Texas (2016), and Pump Project (2015).