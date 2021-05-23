Art Dirt: On Reopenings & Getting Back to “Normal”

by Glasstire May 23, 2021
Frieze New York 2021 Art Fair at the Shed

Frieze 2021 at the Shed, New York. Photo: Casey Kelbaugh/Frieze

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the things about the art world we don’t miss, the things we do miss, and how to pace yourself when venturing back out.

“The way artists make their name in the world is by building consensus. And you can’t build consensus if people don’t see your work and talk to each other about the work.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

