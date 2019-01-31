Here are the Galleries in the Upcoming Marfa Invitational Art Fair

by Brandon Zech January 31, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Back in September, we learned that New York and Marfa-based artist Michael Phelan, in collaboration with former investment banker Kenneth Bauso, was planning on starting an art fair in Marfa. At the time, Phelan noted Marfa’s tendency to immerse visitors in art, and wanted his fair to do the same, saying:

“I was really interested in seeing and viewing artists outside of the commercial context of New York and L.A. When you’re in Marfa, it’s really this kind of immersive experience where you have time to look at the works. What I wanted to create with the fair is a similar model.”

With that in mind, and also because the small town struggles to accommodate large influxes of visitors, Phelan and Bauso decided to limit the new fair to only ten exhibitors, with each presenting work by a single artist. One-person exhibitions at fairs is common — notably special project booths at Art Basel and the entire VOLTA Art Fair — though a ten-gallery fair further bucks the traditional model of huge, spectacle-drawing events.

Marfa Invitational Art Fair exhibitor list 2019

As of this writing, the Marfa Invitational’s website doesn’t show a list of exhibitors, but Kimberly Gould, the Principal at Kimberly Gould Art Advisory, posted a photo to Instagram listing the ten galleries that will be in attendance:

Marianne Boesky Gallery (New York)
Lora Reynolds Gallery (Austin)
Bill Brady Gallery (Miami)
Half Gallery (New York)
Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles)
James Fuentes (New York)
Vitrine Gallery (London)
Sargent’s Daughters (New York)
Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (Houston)
Achenbach Hagemeier Gallery (Dusseldorf)

The Marfa Invitational is scheduled to run from April 4-7, 2019 at Saint George Hall in Marfa, Texas.

Saint George Hall in Marfa, Texas

The interior of Saint George Hall

0 comment

You may also like

A Quick Breeze Around Marfa, September 2018

September 17, 2018

Curdin Tones: The Wide and Open at The...

June 17, 2014

Podcast Special: Marfa, TX

November 29, 2016

Bike Marfa Launches!

August 18, 2016

It’s complicated growing up in Marfa

June 2, 2017

Ten Things You Need to Know If You...

October 9, 2013

New Photos from Beyoncé’s road Trip to Marfa,...

August 23, 2012

What’s Up With Marfa?

October 22, 2018

Big Bend Bunny: Playboy Adds Giant Neon Rabbit...

June 15, 2013

Chinati Weekend Dispatch: Day Two

October 12, 2014

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: