Fotofest Wants Your Hurricane Harvey Photographs

The Houston-based arts organization FotoFest announced this week that it is now accepting submissions for the upcoming exhibition, Seeing Harvey: Personal Stories, Public Responses, set to run from September 6 through November 3, 2018. Opening just after Hurricane Harvey’s one-year anniversary, the show will feature photographs from photojournalists, community members, and others who were able to capture their experiences during the life of the storm.

The submission process is easy: you can send in up to five images via the organization’s online submission form, or you can post the photos you want to submit on Instagram with the hashtag #SeeingHarvey. If you choose to go the Instagram route, make sure to include your name and location along with the hashtag. Fotofest will also accept written narratives to go along with submitted images.

Seeing Harvey: Personal Stories, Public Responses will also include a series of public programs to discuss the mark Harvey left on communities across the Gulf Coast region, and how those in the path of hurricanes, along with the city, state and federal governments, are preparing themselves for future storms.

Submissions for the exhibition are due by August 3, 2018 at 11:59PM CST.

To learn about the new Houston Flood Museum, go here. To read about artists’ stories Glasstire collected during Hurricane Harvey, go here. To read the recently compiled Arts & Culture Hurricane Preparedness Toolkit, go here.