Screencaps from Brazil: Leonardo Ramadinha’s “Last Party” at FotoFest

by William Sarradet February 18, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

FotoFest’s choice to show Leo Ramadinha’s voyeuristic imagery of young people participating in COVID-safe online Zoom raves is surprisingly transgressive. Of all the fallout that came from being isolated, unsure of any future normalcy, the parties that came out of the pandemic have been salty and delightful. The celebrations that Ramadinha has been screencapping are decentralized, separated from the club into the bedrooms of individual partiers. Under the conditions of a worsening pandemic, the title Last Party, which itself is taken from a Portuguese figure of speech, is a euphemism for morbid excitement.

Leonardo Ramadinha, Last Party. Courtesty of Fotofest

Leonardo Ramadinha, “Last Party.” Courtesty of FotoFest

Leonardo Ramadinha, Last Party. Courtesty of Fotofest

Leonardo Ramadinha, “Last Party.” Courtesty of FotoFest

The online exhibition features screenshots of the online party circuit in Rio de Janeiro, which are grainy and dark, often awash in green and red ambient light. The nature of the show is the intersection of lots of unlikely things: low-quality photography in an era of rampant technological advance, individuals partying as if they were unafraid of the circumstances that made them so isolated, and succor intermixed with ambiguity. The showing of these slides is an annunciation that party photography has created a new category for itself under duress. The events documented here have had continued success as pandemic controls have lightened up. To activate the exhibition, Fotofest hosted an online party of its own on February 16, attended by Ramadinha and Djs Thaísa Laffitte and Cristiano Marinho. If the momentum for these events grows, the last party won’t be for quite some time.

A screenshot from Fotofest's Last Party online event, February 16, 2022. Screencapture by William Sarradet1

A screenshot from FotoFest’s “Last Party” online event, February 16, 2022. Screenshot by William Sarradet

0 comment

You may also like

FotoFest Announces 2018 Biennial Theme & More

January 16, 2017

Escena San Antonio: Leigh Anne Lester rocks on,...

June 17, 2011

Virtual Memorial for Frederick Baldwin Scheduled for January...

January 17, 2022

Top Five: March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Photographers: Register for FotoFest’s Portfolio Review Sessions

June 27, 2017

Party Pics: September 8 at FotoFest

September 11, 2018

FotoFest and Brazos Bookstore Bring Annie Leibovitz to...

November 30, 2018

Arts Editor Polly Koch, 1952-2017

December 4, 2017

Top Five: February 10, 2022

February 10, 2022

Out of the Closet and onto the Screen:...

July 20, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: